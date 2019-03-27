Sterlington 14, Oak Grove 2

Trey Rugg's three-run walkoff home run sealed Sterlington's 14-2 victory over Oak Grove at Panther Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Sterlington (18-2) scored in every inning except the third en route to its seventh straight win.

Rugg also drove in the Panthers' first run to start a four-RBI day.

Seaver Sheets singled to center with one out in the bottom of the first. With two away, Brock Risinger singled and Davis Johnson walked to load the bases. Rugg then singled up the middle and motored all the way to third on an error as the Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead.

Reece Brooks slugged a one-out triple to deep left-center in the second and scored on a base hit by Sheets. One out later, Sheets trotted home when Risinger reached on a misplayed fly ball to make it 5-0.

Oak Grove trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth.

Braden Sullivan singled and David Bruce doubled to put runners at second and third with nobody out. Chad Ashburn then reached on an error to get the Tigers on the board. Bruce scored when Ashburn was thrown out on attempted double steal.

Sterlington put the game away with five in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Davis Johnson's two-run single and RBI singles by Parker Coley and Zach Crain helped extend the margin to 10-2 after four.

On to the fifth, Rugg ended the game with a three-run jolt well beyond the left field wall.

Harrison Womack was credited with the five-inning complete game. He allowed four hits while striking out four and walking three.

Sheets went 3-for-3 and scored three runs as the Panthers sprayed 10 hits. Rugg homered and singled, Brooks tripled and doubled, and Risinger, Johnson and Coley singled.

Bruce doubled and singled, and Sullivan and Trey Allen singled for the Tigers (5-9).

Ashburn took the loss on the mound before giving way to Ramsey Morgan in the fourth.

Starting a three-game road swing Thursday, the Panthers visit West Monroe for a 6 p.m. start.