Claiborne Christian 15, Beekman 6 (1st game)

Abigail Richardson went 4-for-4 and scored four runs in Claiborne Christian's 15-6 win over Beekman in the opener of Tuesday's double header.

CCS, which never trailed in either game, led the opener from the onset.

Consecutive singles by the first three batters — Rayleigh Bennett, Abigail Richardson and Bailey Ishee — staked the Lady Crusaders to a 1-0 lead. After Richardson swiped third and scored on an error, Anna Head drove in Ishee with a groundout.

With the bases clear, Lily Wainwright singled to left, moved up a base on Riley Turner's ground ball and touched home with the fourth and final run of the frame on Anna Cate Miller's base hit.

Beekman also got off to a fast start out of the chute. Kateland Fulmer walked and Gracie Wooden singled to set up Bayleigh Elton's two-RBI single down the right field line, closing the gap to 4-2.

The two sides traded one in the second, two in the fourth and one in the fifth, bringing the score to 8-6.

CCS pulled away down the stretch with two in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Richardson reached in all five plate appearances with four singles and a base on balls. Ishee thumped a triple and two singles while driving in three. Rounding out the 13-hit showing were Wainwright with two singles and three RBIs, Annabelle Russell with a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly, and Bennett and Miller with base hits.

Wooden swung the hot stick for the Lady Tigers, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Fulmer doubled, singled and scored three times, Elton supplied two singles, Cadence Gray tripled, and Tanner Spigner and Madison Lozano singled.

Miller turned in a complete game effort in the circle for the Lady Crusaders (11-5).

Chloe Jenkins was the pitcher of record for the Lady Tigers (6-11) with relief from Gray.