The Rumeal Melton Basketball Academy will put on its annual free clinic for ages 8-18, June 21-22 at Sam's Place.

The Rumeal Melton Basketball Academy will return to Bastrop High School Friday, June 21-Saturday, June 22. Camp times are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.

This is a free camp for ages 8-18, but participants are asked to pre-register. Registration is being conducted at rmbasketballacademy@gmail.com.

For additional information, call or email Rumeal Melton at 318.680.7209 or rmbasketballacademy@gmail.com.