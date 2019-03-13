Beekman 14, Rayville 0

Alyssa Culbreath and Bayleigh Elton combined on an abbreviated no-hitter as Beekman opened District 2-2A softball play with a 14-0 win over Rayville on Tuesday afternoon.

Beekman, which snapped a nine-game losing streak, took control of the game with seven in the bottom of the second.

Bayleigh Elton and Cadence Gray singled and Tanner Spigner was hit by a pitch to fill the bases with nobody out. Alexis Crumley walked to force in the first run and Alyssa Culbreath reached on a two-base error to make it 3-0.

Back to the top of the batting order, Gracie Wooden drove in Crumley with a groundout. Kateland Fulmer followed with an RBI single, Sanders reached on an error and Kasadee Armfield singled.

One out later, Gray doubled home the seventh run of the inning.

Beekman went on to add two in the third and five in the fourth.

Rayville (2-4, 0-1) managed only two base runners on a walk and an error, both with one out in the fourth.

Culbreath was perfect through 2.2 innings in earning the win, with Elton finishing up.

Nine different batters contributed to Beekman's 13-hit effort. Sanders and Gray doubled and singled, Wooden and Elton singled twice, Crumley doubled and Fulmer, Armfield, Spigner and Emery Diel singled.

Next: The Lady Tigers (5-9) travel to Delhi Charter (7-6, 1-0) on Thursday, and host Franklin Parish (5-6) in non-district action Friday in a varsity/JV double header. Starting time for both games is 5 p.m.