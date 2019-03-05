Sterlington 10, Bunkie 4

DRY PRONG — Katie Haynes and Madigan Stevens teamed up on a two-hitter as the Sterlington Lady Panthers won a 10-4 decision over the Bunkie Lady Panthers on Saturday in the Grant Tournament.

Held to four hits through the first four innings, Sterlington broke out for six runs on six hits in the fifth.

Chesnie Daigle triggered the uprising with a leadoff single. Kaela Mullins, representing the top of the batting order, then whacked an RBI double to center, closing the deficit to 4-1.

Emarie Adams walked, setting up cleanup batter Hannah Jerkins' one-out, two-run double. Next up, Rachel Wisecarver singled Jerkins home with the tying run. Carly Wilson followed with a base hit and advanced to second uncontested to place runners at second and third with still only one out. Both runners touched home when Carlee Canal reached on a two-base error to give Sterlington its first lead, 6-4.

Sterlington kept the pressure on with four more in the sixth.

Adams led off with a triple to deep center field and scored on a wild pitch.

Madigan Stevens then worked the count full and drew a walk. Three straight batters reached with two outs. Wilson jolted an RBI double to left-center and made her way home as Haynes reached on a two-base error. Canal followed with an RBI single, bringing the score to 10-4.

Bunkie went ahead 4-0 with an unearned run in the first and three in the fourth.

A leadoff error, a hit batter and a walk set the stage for Amelia Quirk's three-run, fourth-inning double.

Haynes and Stevens pitched around eight errors. Haynes allowed one hit through five innings while striking out seven and walking four for the win. Stevens fanned two and issued one walk over two innings for the save.

S-town (4-6) totaled 10 hits. Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double, Stevens doubled and singled, Daigle singled twice, Adams tripled, Mullins and Jerkins doubled, and Wisecarver and Canal singled.

Amelia Quirk doubled and Madison Juneau singled in the sixth for Bunkie (4-2).

Losing pitcher was Jensen Gremillion.