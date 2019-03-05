Grant 5, Sterlington 3

DRY PRONG — Tournament host Grant rang up a three-spot in the top of the first on its way to a 5-3 victory over Sterlington on Saturday morning.

Paige Hedrick was hit by a pitch to start the game, Madelyn Rachal and Emi McGehee hit into consecutive force plays, Brianna Bennett singled and Haley Spears walked to load the bases with two away. Kennedy Reitzell chased all three runners across with a double to center field.

KB Briley and Kaela Mullins opened the Sterlington half of the first with back-to-back singles. Two batters later, Hannah Jerkins reached on a two-base error to bring the Lady Panthers within 3-2.

Briley, the Lady Panthers' junior shortstop and leadoff batter, left the game with an injury after the first inning and did not play in the afternoon game against Bunkie.

Grant manufactured a run in the second when Fayla Ducot was hit by a pitch, scampered to second on Ashlynn LaCombe's sacrifice bunt, went to third on Hedrick's base hit to left and scored on Rachal's RBI groundout.

Sterlington against reduced the deficit to a single run, 4-3, in the fourth.

Chesnie Daigle drew a two-out walk. Batting in Briley's spot, Wood singled down the right field line and Mullins crashed an RBI double to left-center.

Grant closed the scoring with an unearned tally in the sixth to go ahead 5-3.

Hedrick allowed three runs (one earned) on nine hits in the complete game win. She struck out four and walked two.

Reitzell doubled, and Hedrick and Bennett singled for the Lady Cougars (5-1).

Sterlington (3-6) out-hit Grant 9-3, but stranded 10 base runners. Mullins went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single and a walk while Adams was 3-for-4 with a double. Briley, Wood and Daigle contributed base hits.

Adams was charged with the loss despite allowing only three hits while going the distance. She gave up three earned runs, fanned three and walked only one.