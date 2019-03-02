Beekman 8, Kentwood 1

Three pitchers combined to hold Kentwood to five hits as Beekman evened its record at 1-1 with a 8-1 conquest of Kentwood. Played at Sterlington High School, Thursday's tilt marked the first of three Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic games for the Tigers.

Kentwood went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when leadoff batter Terrell Hoofkin doubled and scored on a passed ball.

Beekman left six runners aboard through the first three innings before breaking through to take the lead in the fifth.

Ryan Chain singled and Brock Jenkins doubled to place runners at second and third with nobody out. Seth Myers sacrificed the tying run across and Brayden Spigner followed with an RBI single to put the Tigers in front 2-1.

Beekman widened its advantage to 4-1 with two more in the sixth.

After the first two batters went down in order, Seth Sharp walked, Ethan Rigmaiden singled and Joey Chain reached on an error.

Tacking on four more in the seventh, the Tigers put the game out of reach.

Meyers singled and Spigner and Pierce Hayman walked to load the bases with one out.

One out later, Seth Sharp walked to force in a run and Rigmaiden cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Wesley Priestly worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to secure the save. Brock Jenkins started on the bump for the Tigers with Ryan Chain picking up the win in middle relief.

Rigmaiden went 2-for-3 with the big double as Beekman out-hit the Kangaroos 7-6. Jenkins doubled and Ryan Chain, Meyers, Spigner and Joey Chain singled.

Jamarcus Bacon went 3-for-3 with a double to account for half of Kentwood's six hits. Hoofkin doubled and Trey Palmer and La'Brandon Robinson added base hits.