Sterlington 7, Loranger 6

Trey Rugg has been begging to bat. He may be getting more opportunities after what transpired on the opening night of the Trey Altick Louisiana Prep Classic.

Rugg led off the bottom of the seventh with a two-run bomb and Reece Brooks laced a two-out, walkoff single as Sterlington came from behind to stun Loranger 7-6.

On a damp Thursday night at Panther Park, Sterlington trailed 6-3 before rolling deuces in the final two frames.

Rugg never picked up a bat in the Panthers' first two outings, but it's not because he can't hit. Coach Mark Sims is just understandably hesitant to send the All-State right-hander to the plate. Drawing the opening night start against Ouachita and closing out Tuesday night's 9-3 win over Haughton, Rugg started the season with a win and a save.

Penciled into the No. 6 spot in the batting lineup as the designated hitter against Loranger, Rugg went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first three plate appearances before launching a game-tying dinger to start the seventh.

Two batters and outs later, the game appeared to be headed for extra innings.

Sterlington (3-0) soon put the winning run in scoring position without putting the ball in play as Harrison Womack was hit by a pitch and Davis Johnson was issued a walk. After falling behind in the count 0-2, Brooks delivered the game-winning base hit.

Loranger went up 1-0 out of the gate.

Ethan Crayton and Shelton Starkey opened the game with consecutive singles and Will Brasher reached on a one-out error.

Sterlington countered with two in the home half of the first and one in the second.

Johnson banged a leadoff double and Brooks was hit by a pitch. Johnson scored the tying run on Braden Hough's sacrifice fly to right field and Brooks crossed home on a wild pitch.

Seaver Sheets led off the second with a base hit, advanced 90 feet on Clay Benson's sac bunt and came home on Johnson's double to make it 3-1.

Loranger responded with five unanswered runs to go up 6-3.

With two outs and the sacks empty, five straight batters made their way aboard in the top of the third. Starkey doubled, followed by three consecutive walks to Zahn Brayer, Brasher and Jake Messina, and Clayton Bethel's RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Loranger added two more in the fifth on a walk, an error, a hit batsman and Brayer's two-out RBI single to grab a 5-3 lead.

Messina started the fifth with a two-bagger and eventually came around to score the Wolves' sixth run.

Sterlington stranded two in the bottom of the fifth after Rugg drew a two-out walk and Sheets followed with a single.

Kadeyn Beyl reached on an error to start the Loranger sixth, but was erased attempting to steal on a strong throw from Hough. Joby Guthrie would retire the next five batters — three on punchouts.

Sterlington, meanwhile, narrowed the margin to 6-5 with two in the sixth.

Womack singled and Johnson belted his third double of the game to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Brooks then lofted a sac fly to center field and Hough singled Johnson across to set the stage for the dramatic finish.

Guthrie faced the minimum over two innings to notch the win in relief of Zach Jones and Hixson Street.

Batting leadoff, Johnson reached safely in all five trips to the plate as the Panthers out-hit the Wolves 11-6. Johnson's final line: 4-for-4, three doubles, a single, a walk, three runs scored, one RBI. Brooks went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Sheets was 2-for-4, Rugg went yard, and Hough and Womack singled.

Starkey doubled and singled, Messina doubled, and Crayton, Brayer and Bethel singled for Loranger.

Continuing to struggle against a tough schedule, the Class 3A Wolves dropped to 0-5. Loranger's other losses came at the hands of two 5A opponents (Northshore and Slidell) and a couple of 4A foes (Lakeshore, Salmen).

Loranger is back in action Friday with a 4 p.m. start vs. Eunice at Ouachita. Closing out tournament play Saturday, the Wolves are paired against Beekman at 10 a.m. at Panther Park before squaring off with North DeSoto in a 3 p.m. tilt at Ruston.

The remaining tournament schedule for Panther Park:

Friday

Sterlington vs. Kinder, 4:30 p.m.

Opelousas Catholic vs. Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Beekman Charter vs. Loranger, 10 a.m.

Sterlington vs. Natchitoches Central, 12:30 p.m.

Mangham vs. Madison Prep, 3 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Jena, 5:30 p.m.