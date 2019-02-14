Sterlington 52, Avoyelles 44

MOREAUVILLE — Digging their way out of a double figures deficit, Sterlington turned it on in the second half to knock off Avoyelles 52-44 Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs.

Sterlington (18-15), the No. 20 seed, will play at home Monday night against No. 4 Northwest, a 101-23 winner over No. 29 Sophie B. Wright. Game time has yet to be finalized.

Tuesday night in Moreauville, the Lady Panthers had to overcome a shaky start against the No. 13 Lady Mustangs (20-9).

Avoyelles raced to an early 10-0 lead before the Lady Panthers closed within 12-6 behind five points from Ashleigh Davis. Larrielle Louis scored seven points on 3-of-4 free throw shooting to key Avoyelles' getaway.

"The first quarter was rough," Sterlington coach Caroline Oliphant said. "They do a good job of taking away the middle on the press, which is something we haven't seen a lot of around here. They are long, tall and athletic across the top. We started out throwing it into the bleachers — exactly what we didn't want to do."

Avoyelles' height advantage also created some problems for the Lady Panthers. With Kenda Early scoring three baskets inside and Ma'Kalia Kyle and Destiny Maten pumping in 3-pointers, Avoyelles went up by as many as 12 in the second quarter.

"They had a 6-3 monster inside and their second-biggest girl was 6-0, which is bigger than anybody we have," Oliphant said, referring to Early and Louis. "We're starting two 5-2s. They had 28 offensive rebounds, and it wasn't like it has been in the past when we weren't blocking out. They were just so big and long."

Jayme Broadway answered with eight points on 4-of-4 free throw shooting and Kaela Mullins made three baskets to bring the Lady Panthers within 30-22 at the midway point.

"We settled down right before halftime," Oliphant said.

Avoyelles upped its lead back to double figures early in the third quarter.

"We kept cutting it to seven or eight, and they would push it back to 10," Oliphant said. "We kept pressing when we scored, and were able to get them in foul trouble. Once we started passing the ball better and making bounce passes, we got back in it."

Sterlington began to make its move midway through the third quarter. Receiving seven points and a 3 from Michaela Waters, six from Mullins and five with a trey from Davis, the Lady Panthers carried a 40-38 lead into the final stanza.

Sterlington outscored the Lady Mustangs 12-6 in the fourth quarter, though the score was tied at 40 with three minutes remaining.

After Mullins scored the go-ahead bucket and the Lady Panthers made a defensive stop, Oliphant took a timeout with a 42-40 lead and 2:06 remaining.

"They stayed in a 1-2-2 zone and pressed all night," Oliphant said. "We pressed the whole game, too, so we were kind of winded. We came out after the timeout and held the ball for about a minute."

Another bucket by Mullins, who totaled seven points in the final quarter, and a pair of Broadway free throws enabled the Lady Panthers to put the game away.

Sterlington started District 2-3A play 4-0, but backed into the postseason by losing five of its last six. Though it wasn't a stylish finish to the regular season, the rough patch had the Lady Panthers battle-tested going into the playoffs.

"If we were in a weak district, we don't win this game," Oliphant said. "None of those teams were cupcakes. We were talking about that at the district meeting. After playing in this district, you are prepared for the playoffs."

For the record, District 2-3A teams were 3-3 Monday night despite having all six teams on the road. Richwood and Madison advanced along with Sterlington. Carroll fell in overtime and Union Parish lost a 3-point game.

Getting untracked after a scoreless first quarter, Mullins tallied 19 points — 13 in the second half — to lead the Lady Panthers' offensively. Waters, Davis and Broadway pitched in 10 apiece, followed by Jayla Stewart with two and McKenzie Gray with one point and seven rebounds.

"McKenzie played a lot better than her numbers indicate," Oliphant said. "She really did a good job inside against their big girls."

Early topped the Lady Mustangs' scoring summary with 12 points and Louis had 11. Ma'Kalia Kyle contributed seven, Destiny Maten six, and Keona Jones and A'lysscia Francisco four apiece.

With Broadway perfect on six attempts, the Lady Panthers were 11-of-16 (68.7 percent) from the free throw line, including 6-of-9 in the fourth quarter.

Avoyelles struggled from the line, making just 6-of-14 (42.8 percent).

BOX SCORE

Sterlington ....... 6 16 18 12—52

Avoyelles ........ 12 18 ..8... 6—44

STERLINGTON (18-15) — Kaela Mullins 19, Michaela Waters 10, Ashleigh Davis 10, Jayme Broadway 10, Jayla Stewart 2, McKenzie Gray 1.

AVOYELLES (20-9) — Kenda Early 12, Larrielle Louis 11, Ma'Kalia Kyle 7, Destiny Maten 6, Keona Jones 4, A'lysscia Francisco 4.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 3 (Davis 2, Waters 1), Avoyelles 2 (Kyle, Maten). Total fouls — Sterlington 15, Avoyelles 19. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 11-15, Avoyelles 6-14. Fouled out — Daybrel Francisco. Technicals — none.

CLASS 3A STATE PLAYOFFS

First Round

Loranger 59, Peabody 43

Westlake 67, Eunice 52

Madison 39, North Vermilion 27

Iota 48, Crowley 39

South Beauregard 81, Wossman 42

Jewel Sumner 46, Union Parish 43

Sterlington 52, Avoyelles 44

Northwest 101, Sophie B. Wright 23

Albany 90, Jennings 47

Kaplan 58, West Feliciana 54

Glen Oaks 58, Brusly 35

Caldwell 60, Carroll 53, OT

Donaldsonville 67, Green Oaks 46

Washington-Marion 86, St. James 34

Richwood 54, Pine Prairie 38

Madison Prep 43, Bolton 34

Second Round

Monday

No. 16 Westlake at No. 1 Loranger

No. 8 Iota at No. 24 Madison

No. 12 Jewel Sumner at No. 5 South Beauregard

No. 4 Northwest at No. 20 Sterlington

No. 14 Kaplan at No. 3 Albany

No. 11 Glen Oaks at No. 6 Caldwell

No. 10 Washington-Marion at No. 7 Donaldsonville

No. 2 Richwood at No. 18 Madison Prep