Coach Kyle Keyes expects continued growth as the Sterlington Panthers enter their third year as varsity program.

Sterlington closed out its second official soccer season with a 5-3 overtime loss to Dunham on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the second round of the Division IV state playoffs.

Goals by Cooper Grunsky and Foxx Bryan staked the Panthers to a 2-0 halftime lead, but it was all Dunham after the break.

"The last game kind of left a sour taste in our mouths," Sterlington coach Kyle Keyes said. "We didn't have many injuries all year, then we had three or four guys go down in our last game. We had to bring some inexperienced guys in, and Dunham took control of the situation."

Duke Villarreal and Austin Booth both left the game with injuries and Cooper Grunsky was battling the flu, plus a couple of other regulars exited with leg cramps.

"Even if we had won, we would have been limping into our next game," Keyes said.

Dunham lost at home, 3-1, to No. 2 seed Isidore Newman in the quarterfinals.

Semifinal play begins Friday with Newman hosting No. 3 Catholic-New Iberia in New Orleans. No. 1 Episcopal of Acadiana is at home against No. 5 Northlake Christian on Saturday.

Sterlington closed out the season with a 12-5-4 record. Along the way, the Panthers won their first district title in program history and finished runner-up in the inaugural Parish Cup. West Monroe, which defeated the Panthers 1-0 on a late goal on Jan. 17, went on to claim the Parish Cup.

"Like I was telling the guys, they have nothing to be ashamed of," Keyes said. "We were one goal away from winning the Parish Cup and No. 1 in district. Due to some unfortunate circumstances our season ended a little early, but I am proud of all of them."

Coming off of a state quarterfinal appearance in their first season of playoff eligibility, the Panthers upgraded their schedule for the 2018-19 campaign.

"The previous year, people thought we were successful because we had an easy schedule," Keyes said. "Me and (assistant coach) Jody Dycus tried to beef up our schedule this year. As it turned out, we had one of the hardest schedules in the area, and we came out with a winning season for the second year in a row. That's how you grow a program.

"The guys enjoyed those challenging games. We definitely saw some benefits from playing a tougher schedule."

More challenges await next year as the Panthers make the jump from D-IV to D-III. Keyes believes the Panthers will be up to the task.

"Next year's Sterlington team is going to be better than this year's," Keyes predicted. "It's good to know we are improving every year."

Blake Stevens, Colby Rivera, Connor Bowlin, Connor White, Jacob Dupree, Seth McNew and Tony Velasquez, along with Landon Green, who missed the entire season with an injury, leave some big shoes to fill.

"We have to fill some positions, but that's why we have the 'next man up' mentality," Keyes said. "Our next senior class is the big one."

Booth, Cooper Reese, Villarreal, Foxx Bryan, Jonah Mulhern, Markail Madison, Matthew Husser, Oren Keller and Sam Gilbert are being counted on to carry the torch as seniors in the year ahead. Sophomores Grunsky, Ethan Thames and Logan Wagner all gained a valuable year of seasoning as well.

Freshmen Jacob Green, Nathan Husser and twins Mac and Spencer Elkins will continue to develop.

"Jacob Green had some injuries this year. I'm looking forward to seeing him healthy next year," Keyes said. "Mac and Spencer Elkins both grew a tremendous amount this year. Nathan Husser has some big feet, and one day he's going to grow into them."

In three short years, the program has progressed at a rapid rate. After competing as an independent in their inaugural season, the Panthers defeated Dunham 1-0 for their first playoff victory last season and built on the success by earning a No. 7 seed in the 2018-19 playoff bracket.

"When we held our first tryout three years ago, most of the guys came out with no cleats or shin guards. They showed up in tennis shoes," Keyes laughed. "We've come a long way since then."