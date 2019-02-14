Outlook for NELA anglers:

BLACK BAYOU — Crappie fishing has been fair on jigs and shiners. Bass have been fair to good on jigs, Baby Brush Hogs, spinners and craw-worms. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water is quite high with lots of current. No fishing reports this week. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — Crappie fishing is improving with best catches made along channel edges fishing 18-22 feet deep in 25-30 foot water. Shiners and a selection of jigs including the Firecracker, Battleship, Killer Bee, Live Minnow, Blue Pearl and Tadpole. Bass are around the edge of the grass with some caught on spinners, soft plastics and crank baits. No bream report this week but catfish are always biting. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368.9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — Crappie fishing continues to improve in deep water out from the dam but best fishing continues to be below the spillway on shiners or jigs. A good many are also being caught on yo-yos baited with shiners. Bass have been fair on jigs and soft plastics. High school tournament coming up this weekend. No report on stripers, catfish or bream. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927.2264.

CANEY LAKE — Heavy rains last week created off-colored water which has slowed the fishing. John McKeithen, new owner of Bateaux on Caney reports that the crappie bite is picking up in deep water out from the dam and in the deeper channels on shiners and jigs. Bass are beginning to move toward the shallows with some picked up on soft plastics and jigs. Caney Lake bass circuit is hosting a tournament this weekend. Jigging spoons fished off the bottom in deep water will produce mixed catches of largemouth and yellow bass. No report this week on catfish or bream. For latest information contact Bateaux on Caney Lake at 259.6649, Hooks Marina at 249.2347, Terzia Tackle at 278.4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Last weekend’s rains slowed the crappie bite but a few are being picked up on shiners and jigs. Catfishing continues to be good. No report on bass or bream. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318.878.0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Catfishing has been good this week. Bass are slowly improving on jigs and soft plastics. Crappie fishing is fair on yo-yos baited with shiners. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318.757.0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water is rising fast. No fishing reports this week. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318.467.2259.

LAKE BRUIN — Crappie are slowly improving on chartreuse and blue/white jigs along with the Monkey Milk pattern. Bass have been best on Rat-L-Traps, crank baits and soft plastics. Stripers are hitting around the lights at night on crank baits. For latest information, call Colby or Seth at 318.766.0075.