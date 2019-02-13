Sterlington 83, Saline 58

Reid Handy, Kaden Key and Kyle Henderson all scored in the 20s as Sterlington was an 83-58 winner over Saline on Tuesday night at the Panthers' Den.

Sterlington took control early, grabbing a 25-14 first quarter lead. Henderson was the catalyst for the Panthers' fast start, connecting on three 3-pointers as part of a 15-point quarter.

Handy, who stroked a trio of trifectas, and Key both scored nine points in the second frame as the Panthers extended their halftime lead to 47-30.

Key funneled home 10 more points in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater from the top of the key, bringing the score to 68-41.

Saline outscored the Panthers 17-15 in the final frame.

Key and Handy shared high-scoring honors for the Panthers with 23 points and Henderson turned in 20. Chance Carter and Mike Givens both had six, and Cody Goodman, L'Davion Hicks, Fred Hymes and Malachi Broadway added two apiece.

Elijah Malone paced the Class C Bobcats (19-17) with 24 points, Brett Mauth poured in 20, Ethan Roberts had 11 and Ryder Blanchard three.

Sterlington (21-11) closes out the regular season at home Friday night against Quitman. Playoff pairings will be released Monday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers stood at No. 22 in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's unofficial power ratings.

JV: Sterlington won the junior varsity contest 68-38.

Cody Goodman hit 15 of his 17 points in the first half as the Panthers jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead and widened the gap to 33-17 at intermission.

Ten different Panthers contributed to the scoring summary. Malachi Broadway joined Goodman in double figures with 10 points. Rounding out the attack were Jakobe Lacour with eight, L'Davion Hicks with seven, Caleb Medlin, Bryce Holton and Fred Hynes with five apiece, Luke Handy and Peyton Parker Smith with four each and Hahn Bridges with three.