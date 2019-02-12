Richwood 77, Sterlington 69

RICHWOOD — DeJavion Mathis and Wesley Williams combined for 13 fourth quarter points as Richwood broke away for a 77-69 victory over Sterlington in the District 2-3A finale for both teams Friday night.

Richwood held a narrow 52-51 lead at the end of three before outscoring the Panthers 25-18 down the stretch. Mathis had seven points, including a 3-pointer, and Williams added six and the Rams made 10-of-14 free throws to salt the game away. Kaden Key had nine points and Kyle Henderson seven in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Sterlington took a 23-20 first quarter lead behind 12 points and a trio of 3-pointers from Kyle Henderson.

With Williams scoring eight of his 20 points in the second period, the Rams opened up a 39-36 halftime lead.

Receiving 10 points from Kaden Key and a 3-pointer from Reid Handy, the Panthers outscored the Rams 15-13 in the third quarter.

Williams led a quartet of Rams (12-19, 5-5) in double figures. Marquez Perkins tallied 16 with Jamauri McNeal and Mathis pitching in 10 apiece. Also providing scoring support were Michael Sherman, Calvin Henderson and Das McCrell with four apiece, Roderick Hill with three and Willie English and Willie James with two each.

Key scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (20-11, 1-9). Kyle Henderson was next with 23, followed by Handy with a dozen, Chance Carter with four and L'Davion Hicks and Malachi Broadway with two.

Both teams shot the ball well from beyond the arch, drilling eight 3-pointers apiece.

Richwood was clutch from the free throw line, converting 15-of-19 (79 percent) attempts while the Panthers were 7-of-10 (70 percent).

———

BOX SCORE

Sterlington ....... 23 13 15 18—69

Richwood ........ 20 19 13 25—77

STERLINGTON (20-11, 1-9) — Kaden Key 26, Kyle Henderson 23, Reid Handy 12, Chance Carter 4, L'Davion Hicks 2, Malachi Broadway 2.

RICHWOOD (12-19, 5-5) — Wesley Williams 20, Marquez Perkins 16, Jamauri McNeal 10, DeJavion Mathis 10, Michael Sherman 4, Calvin Henderson 4, Das McCrell 4, Roderick Hill 3, Tyrese Epps 2, Willie English 2, Willie James 2.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 8 (Henderson 4, Key 2, Handy 2), Richwood 8 (Perkins 4, McNeal 2, Mathis 2). Total fouls — Sterlington 17, Richwood 12. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 5-10, Richwood 15-19. Fouled out — Hicks. Technicals — none.