MAIS Class 2A South State Tournament

Prairie View's girls and boys basketball teams will both play Ben's Ford Christian of Bogalusa in the first round of the MAIS Class 2A South State Tournament on Tuesday at Brookhaven Academy in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

As the No. 3 seed from District 5, the Lady Spartans will face Ben's Ford, the No. 4 seed from District 4, at 6:30 p.m. District 3 champion Brookhaven awaits the winner of the all-Louisiana matchup in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Tournament play gets underway Monday at 5:15 p.m. with Clinton Christian, the No. 2 seed from District 3, matched against Amite School Center, the third-place team from District 4.

Centreville and Newton collide in the other first round matchup Tuesday at 4 p.m. Centreville is the District 4 runner-up while Newton finished third in District 3.

Sylva-Bay, the No. 4 team from District 3, received a first round bye and will play District 4 champ Lamar Christian in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Glenbrook and Franklin Academy, the top two seeds from District 5, were awarded first round byes.

Quaterfinal games will be played Wednesday and Thursday. Semifinal matchups are set for Friday, with the third place game set for 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship at 2:15.

On the boys' side, Prairie View will take on Ben's Ford on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., with the winner advancing to play District 3 champion Brookhaven on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

Monday's pairings have Sylva-Bay vs. Franklin Academy at 4 p.m. and Clinton Christian vs. Centreville at 6:30. Sylva-Bay and Franklin are the No. 4 seeds from Districts 3 and 4, respectively. Clinton Christian is the District 3 runner-up while Centreville is the third-place team from District 4.

District 4 runner-up Christian Collegiate meets Newton, the third-place team from District 3, this afternoon at 5:15.

District champion 5 champ Glenbrook, District 5 runner-up River Oaks and District 4 champ Lamar Christian earned first round byes along with Brookhaven.

Quarterfinals games will be held Wednesday and Thursday, with the semifinals scheduled for Friday and the third-place and championship encounters tipping off Saturday at 4 and 5:15 p.m.

Marshall (Miss.) Academy is hosting the North State Tournament. The top four teams from both tournaments advance to the Class 2A State Tournament, which starts Feb. 19 at Benton Academy in Benton, Mississippi.

— — —

BOYS SCHEDULE

First Round

Monday

Game 1 — Sylva-Bay (District 3, No. 4 seed) vs. Franklin Academy (5-4), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Clinton Christian (3-2) vs. Centreville (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 3 — Christian Collegiate (4-2) vs. Newton (3-3), 5:15 p.m.

Game 4 — Prairie View (5-3) vs. Ben's Ford (4-4), 7:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Lamar Christian (4-1), 5:15 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. River Oaks (5-2), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Game 7 — Game 2 winner vs. Glenbrook, 5:15 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs. Brookhaven, 7:45 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Game 9 — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Game 11 — Third place, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Championship, 5:15 p.m.

— — —

GIRLS SCHEDULE

First Round

Monday

Game 1 — Clinton Christian (3-2) vs. Amite School Center (4-3), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 2 — Centreville (4-2) vs. Newton (3-3), 4 p.m.

Game 3 — Prairie View (5-3) vs. Ben's Ford (4-4), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Game 4 — Lamar Christian (4-1) vs. Sylva-Bay (3-4), 4 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Franklin Academy (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. Glenbrook (5-1), 4 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Brookhaven (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Game 8 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 10 — Third place, 1 p.m.

Game 11 — Championship, 2:15 p.m.