Sterlington (17-15) at Avoyelles (20-8), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Sterlington is the No. 20 seed in the girls' Class 3A state basketball playoff bracket. Traveling in the first round for the second straight year, the Lady Panthers are paired against No. 13 Avoyelles. Tipoff time is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Moreauville.

Avoyelles (20-8, 8-2) finished as the District 3-3A runner-up behind Caldwell. The Lady Mustangs matched a season-best six-game winning streak by pulling out a 55-53 road victory over Peabody in the Emerald Palace on Tuesday night before dropping a 58-53 home court decision to Caldwell in Friday's regular season finale.

On the other hand, the Lady Panthers (17-15, 5-5) sputtered down the stretch. Sterlington got off to a 4-0 start in District 2-3A play before losing five of its last six, including an 85-56 setback at Richwood on Friday night.

Both teams lost hard-fought, first round games last year. Sterlington, the No. 22 seed, took No. 11 Kaplan into overtime in an eventual 38-32 loss. Avoyelles bowed to Eunice 51-48 in a 19 vs. 14 matchup.

Thursday's winner moves on to play the No. 29 Sophie B. Wright-No. 4 Northwest winner in Round 2 next week.

All six District 2-3A teams made the playoffs, though none were able to crack the top 16 and gain home court advantage. Like Sterlington, No. 18 Wossman, No. 27 Carroll, No. 18 Richwood, No. 21 Union Parish and No. 24 Madison start the playoffs on the road.

The complete first round pairings:

No. 32 Peabody vs. No. 1 Loranger

No. 17 Eunice vs. No. 16 Westlake

No. 24 Madison vs. No. 9 North Vermilion

No. 25 Crowley vs. No. 8 Iota

No. 28 Wossman vs. No. 5 South Beauregard

No. 21 Union Parish vs. No. 12 Jewel Sumner

No. 20 Sterlington vs. No. 13 Avoyelles

No. 29 Sophie B. Wright vs. No. 4 Northwest

No. 30 Jennings vs. No. 3 Albany

No. 19 West Feliciana vs. No. 14 Kaplan

No. 22 Brusly vs. No. 11 Glen Oaks

No. 27 Carroll vs. No. 6 Caldwell

No. 26 Green Oaks vs. No. 7 Donaldsonville

No. 23 St. James vs. No. 10 Washington-Marion

No. 18 Richwood vs. No. 15 Pine Prairie

No. 31 Bolton vs. No. 2 Madison Prep