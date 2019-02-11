Notepad

Former Bastrop Lady Rams Kenyshae Beasley and Tia Coleman helped Grambling win all four of its games in the HBCU Division II Tournament in Ackworth, Georgia over the weekend. Both are juniors for the Lady Tigers.

Grambling is off to its best start since opening the 2001 campaign with six consecutive wins.

Coleman went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in Saturday's season-opening 7-1 victory over Fort Valley State. Beasley finished the afternoon 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Beasley doubled down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the first and stole third. One out later, Rikkelle Miller walked and swiped second. Coleman followed with a two-run single to left, sending the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 lead.

Beasley added an RBI single in the fourth and Coleman swatted a solo home run to straight-away center in the fifth.

Coleman went 1-for-3 as Grambling edged Tuskegee 5-3 in Saturday's second game.

Beasley pitched the final two innings of the Lady Tigers' 10-3 win over Clark Atlanta on Sunday. Starter Ja'Lynn Bonner worked three innings for the win. Beasley closed it out, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit.

Coleman went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run.

Grambling put an exclamation point on the 4-0 weekend by routing Lane College 14-1 in Sunday's finale.

Beasley went 1-for-2 with a walk while Coleman was 0-for-1 with a run, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt.

Returning to action Wednesday, the Lady Tigers host Texas College in a 1 p.m. double header.

CHELSEA FAGAN is off to a fast start at Southern Arkansas.

Starting all eight of the Muleriders' games, the junior first baseman is batting .308 and slugging .808 with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs and six runs scored.

A transfer from Bossier Parish Community College, Fagan clubbed a three-run home run in her four-year college debut on Friday, Feb. 1. Her fifth inning blast staked SAU to a 5-0 fifth-inning in an eventual 7-0 victory over Southwest Baptist. Sophomore right-hander Victoria Taylor threw a perfect game in the Muleriders' season opener at the Ronnie Hawkins Memorial Tournament in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

SAU bounced back from an 0-2 start to finish 3-2 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida over the weekend. Fagan cranked a solo homer in an 8-0 win over Tampa on Saturday and went 2-for-3 with a dinger, a double and two RBIs in a 13-1 triumph over Saint Leo on Sunday.

Next up for the Muleriders (6-4) is the UAM Invitational, set for Friday-Sunday in Bentonville, Arkansas.