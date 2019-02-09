Neville 40, Bastrop 32

Friday night's District 2-4A matchup between Neville and Bastrop was decided on the boards.

Holding Bastrop to zero second chance points, the Tigers kept their conference championship hopes intact by grinding out a 40-32 road victory.

Tré Steele was the difference-maker for the Tigers (14-15, 4-1) with 10 points, a staggering 21 rebounds and five blocked shots.

"We didn't get any offensive rebounds, but we definitely gave up some," Bastrop coach Theabury Odom said. "We gave up too many second chance shots. It's just a matter of going one-on-one, keeping your man away from the ball and boxing out. I thought that was where the game was won and lost.

"We'll look at the film, let everybody see their mistakes and learn from it."

Trailing 37-26 early in the fourth quarter, the Rams reduced the margin to five.

Datavion Hawkins grabbed a defensive rebound and went the length of the court for a layup to start a string of six unanswered points.

Semaj Tennant's bucket from point-blank range off of a Marquez Crowder assist drew the Rams within 37-30 with 2:24 to play.

Bastrop then missed a pair of opportunities to further cut into the lead as its next two possessions resulted in a missed transition layup and an unsuccessful front end of a one-and-one.

After the Tigers were unable to convert on a layup and a putback on the other end of the floor, Tennant's layup closed the deficit to 37-32 with just 1:32 remaining.

Following a Neville miss, the Rams turned the ball over on an errant pass with just 1:14 on the clock.

A.J. Allen then drove the left baseline on the Tigers' next offensive trip and Jeremy Harrison sank the front end of a one-and-one to seal the result.

"Neville made some timely buckets," Odom said. "This was a good win for them. It was a good game."

Bastrop jumped out to an early 7-3 lead behind Crowder's 3-pointer. Patrick McCraney's 3-pointer and Allen's jumper from the lane gave Neville its first lead, 8-7.

Moments later, Lavonta Sylvester's 17-footer enabled the Rams to carry a 9-8 advantage into the second period.

Breaking a 12-12 tie, McCraney's three-point play put the Tigers ahead to stay.

Up 21-15 at recess, Neville began to separate midway through the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Harrison and McCraney staked the Tigers to a 29-20 lead.

Tavis Butler's breakaway basket in the waning seconds stretched the difference to 34-23 entering the final quarter.

Hawkins and Steele traded 3s to open the fourth quarter as Neville matched its biggest lead, 37-26.

McCraney paced the Tigers with 11 points and Steele tacked on 10. Allen had nine points and six rebounds, Butler tallied six and Harrison four.

Crowder drained a trio of 3s to pace the Rams (6-19, 0-5) with 10 points. Hawkins picked up seven of his nine points in the second half, Tennant added six, Sylvester four, Jordan Rabun two and Keyshawn Scott one.

Neville shot 14-of-41 (34.1 percent) from the floor, 4-of-11 (36.3 percent) from 3-point range and 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Bastrop made 13-of-32 (40.6 percent) field goal attempts, while going 4-of-12 (33.3) from beyond the arc and 2-of-6 (33.3) from the charity stripe.

Stepping out of conference play, the Rams travel to Delhi Charter on Tuesday before wrapping up the season at home vs. Franklin Parish.

———

BOX SCORE

Neville ................ 8 13 13 6—40

Bastrop ............... 9 .. 6 ...8 9—32

NEVILLE (14-15, 4-1) — Patrick McCraney 11, Tré Steele 10 (21 rebounds), A.J. Allen 9, Tavis Butler 6, Jeremy Harrison 4.

BASTROP (6-19, 0-5) — Marquez Crowder 10, Datavion Hawkins 9, Semaj Tennant 6, Lavonta Sylvester 4, Jordan Rabun 2, Keyshawn Scott 1.

Three-point goals — Neville 4 (McCraney 2, Harrison 1, Steele 1), Bastrop 4 (Crowder 3, Hawkins 1). Total fouls — Neville 16, Bastrop 13. Free throw shooting — Neville 8-14, Bastrop 2-6. Fouled out — none. Technical — Bastrop coach Theabury Odom.