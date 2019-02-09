Fishing is picking up in spots around the area.

BLACK BAYOU — The bass bite is continuing around grassy areas on soft plastics and jigs. No reports on crappie. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323-8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water is quite high. No fishing reports this week. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323-8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — Crappie fishing continues to improve with most fish caught along the channel edges fishing 12-22 feet deep in 30 foot water. Best jigs this week have been the Blue Ice, Pearl/chartreuse, Tadpole and Live Minnow patterns. Shiners are also picking up some fish. Bass fishing has been best around grass on soft plastics, spinner baits and Chatter baits. Bream have yet to crank up but catfish are always biting. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368-9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323-8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — Crappie fishing continues to improve in deep water out from the dam but best fishing continues to be below the spillway on shiners or jigs. Bass fishing has been slowly improving with mostly average sized fish and occasional large ones caught on jigs and soft plastics. Bigger ones seem to be coming from water 10 feet deep or deeper. Yo-Yos baited with shiners are picking up a few crappie but channel cats biting best. An occasional striper has been caught by crappie fishermen using jigs. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927-2264.

CANEY LAKE — What was formerly Brown’s Landing is now Bateaux on Caney Lake as the marina has been purchased by John McKeithen and family. Crappie fishing is improving in deep water on shiners and jigs. A few really big ones over 3 pounds have been caught. Bass to 8 pounds are being caught on jigs. Jigging spoons fished off the bottom in deep water will produce mixed catches of largemouth and yellow bass. No report this week on catfish or bream. For latest information contact Bateaux on Caney Lake at 259-6649, Hooks Marina at 249-2347, Terzia Tackle at 278-4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323-8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Some big crappie are beginning to show up around the boat slips with fish to 2 ¾ pounds caught on jigs. Catfishing is improving on cut shad and night crawlers. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318-878-0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Catfishing has been good while other species are slow. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318-757-0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water is falling but still high. No fishing reports this week. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318-467-2259.

LAKE BRUIN — Bass have been fair on crank baits. Crappie fishing is improving in the canals on shiners and jigs. Stripers are hitting crank baits and swim jigs under the lights at night. For latest information, call Colby or Seth at 318-766-0075.