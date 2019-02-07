Duathlon world champion Patton Sims has signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Belmont Abbey (N.C.) College on a cycling scholarship.

National Signing Day isn't just for football players.

Patton Sims brought a diverse twist to Sterlington High's signing ceremony by signing a letter-of-intent to attend Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina as a cyclist.

One of the area's most accomplished high school athletes, Sims won the Duathlon World Championship in Fyn, Denmark last summer in the 16-19 year-old age group. His 29:48 split in the 20-kilometer bike ride was the fastest time among the field of 2,400-plus contestants. (A duathlon consists of a 5-k run, followed by a bike ride and a 2.5-k run).

Though Sims has excelled in cross country and distance races, cycling is his preference. He is one of only 10 cyclists in the United State under the age of 19 to hold a Category 1 racing license, which is one step away from becoming a professional.

Besides winning numerous regional championships, Sims has made the podium in a vast range of cycling disciplines, including road racing, criterium, time trial, gravel racing and cyclocross. In 2018, he won the Tour de Louisiana Stage Race, which is the oldest continuous stage race in North America.

Belmont Abbey was among the first schools to recruit Sims.

"Belmont Abbey was one of the schools I was really looking at from the beginning," Sims said. "Coach Derek Dalzell was one of the first coaches to reach out to me. It's one of the top programs in college cycling. We have a young program, and it's been growing pretty rapidly."

As opposed to the big revenue sports, smaller schools are the powerhouses in cycling.

"In cycling, you have varsity teams at the smaller schools and the D-1 schools usually have club cycling," Sims said. "The smaller schools will give scholarships."

Prior to reporting to Belmont Abbey, Sims will continue to keep a rigorous schedule.

"I have a really busy summer ahead of me, along with running track for the school," Sims said. "I have some Pro/Category 1 races in Georgia coming up over the next few months."

Sims will also travel to Spain this summer to defend his world duathlon championship.

Meanwhile, he has some unfinished business on the track.

"The one thing I don't have is a state championship in running," said Sims, who finished runner-up in the 3200 meters at the State Meet in May and again in the recent State Cross Country Meet. "I almost won it in cross country. I'm going to run hard and hope for the best."

Sims' long term goals are based on cycling.

"My end goal is to race professionally. I think I have the potential to go pro in the next 2-3 years," he said, adding that professional cyclists are allowed to compete in collegiate racing.

Naturally, the Olympics are the dream of every elite cyclist, and Sims is no exception. At the same time, he realizes Olympic glory is a long way off.

"The Olympics are a distant goal," Sims said. "Usually, cyclists peak around the 28-32 year-old-range."

Sims possesses a perfect 4.0 grade point average and has scored 28 on the ACT. He plans to major in business administration and possibly attend law school.