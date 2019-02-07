Northlake Christian 5, Sterlington 2

Receiving three goals from Malia Cazalot, Northlake Christian advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division IV state soccer playoffs with a 5-2 victory over the Sterlington on Tuesday night at Panther Field.

Held scoreless through the first 40 minutes, the No. 5-seeded Lady Panthers broke through less than a minute into the second half on Shelby Moore's goal.

Mollie Sims accounted for Sterlington's other goal in the 69th minute on an assist from Allison Guerriero.

Coach Lori Bruscato said Sterlington was unable to match the Lady Wolverines' speed.

"They were faster than us," Bruscato said. "They had a lot of speed up top, and we had a hard time defending."

Cazalot had three goals and an assist for the visitors from Covington, and freshman Sydney Cardwell contributed two goals and an assist. Eighth-grader Eliza Avila added an assist for the Lady Wolverines.

Northlake Christian (11-5-3), the No. 12 seed, advances to play the No. 13 Pope John Paul II-No. 4 Houma Christian winner in the quarterfinals.

Sterlington, which captured its second straight District 2 title, closed out the year with a 17-4-3 record. Gray Grunsky, Lauren Wright and Abigail Raley, who missed the entire season with an injury, were the team's only three seniors.

"We'll have a lot of seniors next year," Bruscato said. "We definitely return a good group."