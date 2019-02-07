Dunham 5, Sterlington 3 (OT)

Aguma Muhumuzza scored both goals in overtime as visiting Baton Rouge Dunham won a tense 5-3 second round playoff decision over Sterlington on Wednesday evening.

Regulation play ended in a 3-3 tie, forcing two 10-minute overtime periods.

Muhumuzza went right to work. Maneuvering past two defenders on a skillful run, the senior striker rifled an 18-yarder into the roof of the net to give the Tigers their first lead just 32 seconds into overtime.

Outside of Connor White's free kick which glided wide left from 47 yards out, the Panthers offered only fleeting moments of menace in either overtime frame.

With Dunham back on the attack, Gabriel Gallego's shot from from distance was steered away by Sterlington keeper Ty Dycus, setting up a corner kick. As the ball rolled through the box, Muhumuzza poked it in for his third goal of the match to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead in the 84th minute.

Sterlington was unable to mount a serious threat over the remaining 16 minutes.

Thoroughly outplayed in the first half, Dunham overcame a 2-0 deficit to avenge a 1-0 home field loss to the Panthers in the second round of last year's playoffs.

Cooper Grunsky drilled a 7-yard shot into the near corner of the net to open the scoring eight minutes in.

Keeping the pressure on, Grunsky's shot was blocked by Luke Russell before Foxx Bryan regained possession for the Panthers. Firing away from a right angle 38 yards out, Bryan's shot ricocheted off the far post and across the line, doubling the Panthers lead to 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

It would be a totally different story the rest of the way as the Tigers dominated the possession time while out-shooting the Panthers 8-3 after halftime.

Muhumuzza's initial goal, a straight-on blast from 18 yards away less than two minutes after the break, appeared to energize the Tigers.

Dunham leveled five minutes later when Caden Eagleton's shot from 17 yards out grazed a defender and found its way into the left side of the net.

Grunsky restored the Panthers lead on a 37-yard direct kick in the 55th minute.

Eagleton's low shot from distance trickled into the right corner of the goal, bringing the score to 3-3 in the 59th minute.

Both teams had their chances in the final 20-plus minutes of regulation, but the game would press on into overtime.

Tenth-seeded Dunham (9-6-5), which improved to 7-1-1 over its past nine outings, earned the right to host No. 2 Isidore Newman in the quarterfinal round.

Sterlington, the No. 7 seed, closes out the campaign with a 12-5-4 mark.

———

STATS

DS ................................... SHS

17 ........ Shots .................... 11

11 ........ Shots on target ....... 5

4 .......... Corner kicks .......... 6

0 .......... Offsides ................. 1

20 ........ Fouls ...................... 15

2 .......... Yellow cards .......... 2