Bastrop is projected to have its largest recruiting class in several years when the late signing period begins Wednesday morning.

Nine members of Bastrop High's Class 4A state quarterfinalist squad have accepted offers to continue their football careers at the college and junior level. All nine were recognized in a mock signing ceremony prior to the team's football banquet at the Bastrop Municipal Center on Tuesday night. Wednesday marked the first day of the late signing period.

Defensive lineman Deion McNeal is headed to ULM after committing earlier this week. A 6-2, 245-pounder, McNeal chose the Warhawks over Sun Belt Conference rival Louisiana Lafayette. McNeal logged 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception as a senior.

Christian Smith (Prairie View A&M) and Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) are both moving on to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Smith, was a three-time, first-team All-District 2-4A performer as both a wide receiver and return specialist. He was a first-team All-State selection as a sophomore and a two-time honorable mention All-State pick by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

McDaniel, a strong safety, was the District 2-4A co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He intercepted six passes as a junior at Class 6A Terry (Miss.) in 2017 and matched that total for the Rams in 2018.

Like McNeal, strong safety Phillip Jackson made his decision earlier this week. A four-year starter, Jackson is headed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was a two-time, first-team All-District defensive back.

Quarterback Quaterious "Dey Dey" Hawkins, wide receivers SirQuan Hawkins and Calvert "Big Body" Johnson, running back Kyrese Lawrence and lineman Quandarious Rhodes are taking the junior college route.

Quaterious Hawkins turned down multiple four-year offers in favor of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi. A three-year starter, he earned back-to-back District 2-4A Offensive MVP honors as a junior and senior.

SirQuan Hawkins and Johnson, who have been teammates in both football and basketball for the Rams, are both on their way to Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

SirQuan Hawkins earned All-District football honors in his final season of eligibility in 2017. Additionally, he was named District 2-4A basketball MVP for the 2017-18 campaign after helping the Rams to their first conference championship since 2003.

A 6-2 target with a high ceiling, the 6-2 Johnson was a second-team All-District selection for the Rams as a senior.

Lawrence and Rhodes have both accepted invitations to play for Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock. Lawrence was a two-time, first-team All-District honoree. Rhodes started at defensive tackle prior to moving to offensive left guard as a senior. He was recruited by the Buffaloes as a defensive lineman.