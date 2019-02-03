Mississippi Delta Community College has received a verbal commitment from Trey Eddins, Sterlington's All-State cornerback.

Sterlington All-State cornerback Trey Eddins has agreed to accept a scholarship offer from Mississippi Delta Community College. Wednesday marks the first day of the late signing period.

Several Division I schools showed interest in Eddins, including Louisiana Lafayette, ULM and Southern Mississippi, but Arkansas Monticello and Mississippi Delta were the only schools to offer.

Eddins' goal remains to play at the D-1 level, but his plans now include a stop in Moorhead, Mississippi.

"I can go over there, show them what I can do, and see what the future holds," Eddins said. "Hopefully, I can go D-1 when I leave Mississippi Delta."

Eddins liked what he saw during a recent visit to MDCC.

"Mississippi Delta is a good environment for me. I feel like it's a great school for me to go to," Eddins said. "I like everything about Mississippi Delta. I fit in there very well. It feels like home."

Apparently, MDCC likes what they see in Eddins as well.

"The coaches told me they like my size," the 6-1, 181-pound Eddins said. "They said I have a good swagger."

Eddins recently capped his high school career by earning MVP honors in the I-20 Bowl all-star game in Ruston. He finished with six tackles, two interceptions, including a pick-6, and forced and recovered a fumble in leading the East to a 35-21 victory.

Eddins says he still has some work to do before reporting in the summer.

"I need to improve my footwork and speed, and get a little bigger," Eddins said.

Though Eddins was hoping for a D-1 offer, he is grateful for the opportunity.

"I have been wanting to play college football since I was five years old, and I'm getting my school paid for," said Eddins, who plans to go into engineering.

In three seasons as a starter, Eddins helped the Panthers to a 37-6 record. With Sterlington moving from Class 2A to 3A after winning the program's first state championship in 2016, Eddins was a key player on the Panthers' 2017 state quarterfinalist and 2018 state runner-up teams.

Eddins finishes his career with 197 tackles and 12 interceptions.

Earning first-team Class 3A All-State honors as a senior, he set career highs with 90 tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions and two blocked kicks.

Eddins was in on 46 stops and three tackles for negative yardage with three picks en route to receiving first-team All-District 2-3A accolades as a junior.

He was a second-team All-District 2-2A selection after tallying 61 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore during the Panthers' state championship run.

Trey Eddins has been joined in the Panthers' secondary for the past three by his younger brother, Dorian Eddins.

In three years with the track team, Trey Eddins has qualified for the State Meet twice. He is the reigning Regional champion in the high jump and has also competed in the 200-meter dash and all three relays.