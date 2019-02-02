Sterlington 58, Union Parish 56

Surviving a furious Union Parish comeback bid, Sterlington held on for its first-ever District 2-3A victory Friday night on Senior Night.

Sterlington saw its 19-point halftime lead dwindle down to two before Kyle Henderson's defensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer preserved a 58-56 win.

Moving up in classification last year, the Panthers lost their first 17 games in a district loaded with traditional basketball powerhouses.

Friday night's victory in front of a boisterous Panthers' Den crowd was equal parts thrill and relief.

"This is my favorite memory from high school," said Sterlington point guard Kaden Key, who was recognized along with classmates Reid Handy and Alberto Chapo during a pregame ceremony.

"It's like a burden lifted off of our shoulders," Sterlington coach Cory Emerson said.

Sterlington has been more competitive in its second season in 2-3A, holding fourth quarter leads against Madison and Richwood.

"We knocked on the door for a little minute," Key said. "Finally, we kicked it in tonight."

In the waning moments, it appeared as though the roof may cave in on the Panthers, who were outscored 18-6 in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 54-39, Union began to make its move.

Dylan Harris' three-point play and breakaway layup, set up by a Jalen Jones steal, closed the gap to 54-44.

"I thought they went into chaos mode in the fourth quarter," Emerson said. "They started trapping and running two guys at the ball, and we didn't handle it very well. We started driving into double teams and leaving our feet to make passes.

"One thing I thought we did a good job on was rebounding until late in the game. I don't know if it was fatigue or whatever. It really hurt us rebounding-wise when Chance (Carter) fouled out."

Key knows what's coming in the next practice.

"Their pressure got to us in the fourth quarter," Key said. "We are going to work on that Sunday in practice."

Completing a 10-0 spurt, Trey Holly and Jones combined to make four straight free throws and Harris navigated the left baseline for a reverse layup to draw Union within 54-50 with 3:42 to play.

Six seconds later, Mike Givens made the front end of a one-and-one to bump the Panthers' lead up to 55-50.

On the Farmers' next sequence, Harris' rebound off of a perimeter brick whittled the deficit to 55-52.

After the two sides exchanged empty possessions, the Panthers ran nearly 30 seconds off the clock before Henderson made the back end of a two-shot foul with 2:05 to play.

Continuing to chip away, the Farmers climbed within 56-54 on another bucket by Jones.

Givens' layup off the bounce pass from Handy made it a two possession game, 58-54, as the clock dipped below the one minute mark.

Both teams turned the ball over on their next possession before Harris' putback on a missed layup again slashed the deficit to two, 58-56.

Sterlington's next sequence ended with a miss on the front end of a one-and-one, and the Farmers called timeout with 4.8 seconds remaining.

When play resumed, Union rushed a long 3-pointer, and Henderson collected the rebound.

Jones' mid-range jumper gave the Farmers their only lead of the night, 2-0.

Sterlington replied with authority. Key connected from the right wing, Givens hit a turnaround, Handy nailed a corner 3 while falling to the floor, Henderson sank 3-of-6 free throws and Carter wrapped up a 12-0 blitz with a tapback.

Maintaining a 10-point lead, 19-9, at the end of the quarter, the Panthers found themselves in unfamiliar terrain.

"This was the first time we have been ahead at the end of the first quarter of a district game," Emerson said. "When you fall behind early, you get away from your gameplan."

Three-pointers by Henderson and Handy late in the second quarter enabled Sterlington to open up a 38-19 halftime bulge.

Union trimmed the deficit to 10, 46-36, on LaQuincy Nute's 3-pointer with 1:58 to go in the third frame. Consecutive 3-pointers by Henderson upped the Panthers' lead to 52-36 by the end of the quarter.

It may not have been easy, but the win can do nothing but help the Panthers' confidence going into the playoffs.

"I believe this is the hardest 3A district in the state," Key said. "Playing against these teams is preparing us for the playoffs."

Henderson was Sterlington's high scorer with 23 points — 10 in the third quarter — and four 3-pointers. Givens and Carter pitched in eight apiece, Key had seven, Handy six, L'Davion Hicks four and Malachi Broadway two.

For The U (5-21, 2-6), Harris came off the bench to score all 15 of his points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Jones fouled out with 10, followed by Coreyun Glosson with nine, Holly with seven, Nute with six, Jalen Ferguson with five and Jaylen Nunnery with four.

Sterlington (20-9, 1-7) wraps up conference play next week with road tilts at Madison on Tuesday and Richwood on Friday. Tuning up for the playoffs, the Panthers close out the regular season with home games vs. Saline (Feb. 12) and Quitman (Feb. 15).

———

BOX SCORE

Union .............. 9 10 19 20—56

Sterlington ..... 19 19 14 6—58

UNION (5-21, 2-6) — Dylan Harris 15, Jalen Jones 10, Coreyun Glosson 9, Trey Holly 7, LaQuincy Nute 6, Jalen Ferguson 5, Jaylen Nunnery 4.

STERLINGTON (20-9, 1-7) — Kyle Henderson 23, Mike Givens 8, Chance Carter 8, Kaden Key 7, Reid Handy 6, L'Davion Hicks 4, Malachi Broadway 2.

Three-point goals — Union 4 (Nute 2, Holly 1, Glosson 1), Sterlington 7 (Henderson 4, Handy 2, Givens 1). Total fouls — Union 19, Sterlington 18. Free throw shooting — Union 12-15, Sterlington 13-20. Fouled out — Carter, Jones. Technical — Henderson.