Fishing is picking up in spots around the area.

BLACK BAYOU — Some good reports of bass caught this week around the grass and boat dock on jigs. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water continues to be quite high. No fishing in the river but some crappie are being caught in flooded timber on jigs and shiners. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — The winter time crappie bite is kicking off. Some good catches of crappie are being made fishing 12-15 feet deep in 25 foot water on channel edges. Best fishing has been between the Hwy 33 and Hwy 2 bridges on shiners or jigs. Bass fishing has been fair on deep diving crank baits and jigs around structure 10-12 feet deep. lake is high and rising. Before this week’s rains, some fair to good catches were made fishing 18 feet deep in 25 foot water at the edge of the channels on shad colored jigs and shiners. Catfish continue to bite on cold worms fished off the banks. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368.9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — Bass fishing has been fair to good with an 8.85 pounder caught in a weekend tournament. Best lures have been deep diving crank baits and jigs. The crappie bite is just beginning to kick off in deep water out from the dam but best fishing continues to be below the spillway for crappie and catfish. A few are being caught at night around the lights on shiners. No report on stripers or bream. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927.2264.

CANEY LAKE — Fishermen are starting to gather up out from the dam which indicates the crappie bite is beginning to pick up fishing deep with shiners or jigs. Bass have been fair with the best fish story of the week is about a young boy fishing a watermelon red finesse worm landing a 10 pounder. Bass along with yellow bass are beginning to hit jigging spoons fished near the bottom in deep water. No report on catfish or bream. For latest information contact Brown’s Landing at 259.6649, Hooks Marina at 249.2347, Terzia Tackle at 278.4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Crappie fishing is slowly improving around the boat slips with not many fish but some big ones caught on shiners and jigs. Catfishing has been fair; no report on bass or bream. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318.878.0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Due to high water, the lake continues to be closed to boats. However, some crappie are being caught off the docks on shiners. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318.757.0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water level is at a stand-still but a rise is expected next week. No fishing to report. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318.467.2259.

LAKE BRUIN — Crappie are scattered and slow. Yo-yos baited with shiners are producing more yellow bass than crappie. Bass are slow to fair in the canals on soft plastics and some chinquapins are being caught on worms in the canals. For latest information, call Colby or Seth at 318.766.0075.