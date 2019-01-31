LHSAA Division IV girls soccer playoff pairings

Sterlington is the No. 5 seed in the Division IV girls' soccer state playoff bracket.

As a top eight seed, the Lady Panthers (16-3-3) receive a first round bye and will host the No. 21 Lafayette Christian-No. 12 Northlake Christian winner next week in the second round. First round games will be played Friday and Saturday, with second round games being played next week.

Regardless of who the Lady Panthers face, coach Lori Bruscato expects a tough second round opponent.

"I don't think the second round is going to be an easy game," Bruscato said. "Teams from down south have a lot of experience."

Sterlington won its first playoff game in program history last year as the No. 6 seed, shutting out Houma Christian in a 1-0 nailbiter. Winning the ball on a free kick from Chandler Manning, Kendall Merrell delivered a cross to Allison Guerriero for an early goal, and the lead held up.

Houma Christian is the No. 4 seed, setting the stage for a possible rematch in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Panthers' 2018 playoff run ended with a 4-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Episcopal of Acadiana.

Bolstered by hat tricks from Emarie Adams and Maddie Lawhon, Sterlington clinched its second straight district championship last week with an 8-0 victory over St. Frederick.

Emma Grace Brister opened the scoring in the 12th minute off of a Madelyn Bozeman assist.

Emarie Adams' goal, set up by passes from Guerriero and Lawhon, doubled the Lady Panthers' lead to 2-0 shortly before intermission.

Sterlington took complete control in the second half as Lawhon accounted for all three of her goals, Adams added two more goals and Brister found the net for the second time.

Bozeman finished with three assists.

Closing out regular season play Monday night, the Lady Panthers' eight-game winning streak came to an end in a 5-0 shutout at Neville.

"I was telling the girls we probably had as many scoring chances as they did. Neville just capitalized on their opportunities," Bruscato said. "Their goalie made some really good saves. We played better than the score sounds. I just wish we would have had more to show for it."

Goalkeeper Ana Hodnett returned to the lineup Monday night after missing the previous six games with an injury.

Sterlington and Houma Christian are among the eight teams automatically qualifying for the second round. Also receiving second round byes are No. 1 Loyola, No. 2 Episcopal of Acadiana, No. 3. Louise McGehee, No. 6 New Orleans Sacred Heart, No. 7 Christ Episcopal and No. 8 Isidore Newman, the defending state champion.

The complete first round playoff pairings:

No. 1 Loyola (bye)

No. 17 Evangel Christian at No. 16 Ouachita Christian

No. 24 Thomas Jefferson at No. 9 St. Charles

No. 8 Isidore Newman (bye)

No. 5 Sterlington (bye)

No. 21 Lafayette Christian at No. 12 Northlake Christian

No. 20 St. Frederick at No. 13 Pope John Paul II

No. 4 Houma Christian (bye)

No. 3 Louise McGehee (bye)

No. 19 Grace Christian at No. 14 Metairie Park Country Day

No. 22 Calvary Baptist at No. 11 Ascension Episcopal

No. 6 Academy of Scared Heart - New Orleans (bye)

No. 7 Christ Episcopal (bye)

No. 23 Opelousas Catholic at No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia

No. 18 Episcopal at No. 15 Patrick Taylor

No. 2 Episcopal of Acadiana (bye)