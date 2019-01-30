Wossman 92, Sterlington 76

Placing five players in double figures, Wossman remained undefeated in District 2-3A play with a 92-76 triumph over Sterlington, Tuesday night at the Panthers' Den.

Rayson Robinson's 3-pointer on the game's initial possession triggered a 14-3 run to start the game.

Sterlington was able to battle back to within three. Kyle Henderson scored 12 of the Panthers' first 14 points, highlighted by a four-point play, and Malachi Broadway dished to Chance Carter on the inbounds pass to close the gap to 19-16.

Wossman quickly upped the margin to 25-16 on buckets by Demeleus Williams, Devonte Austin and Lajarrion Spinks on its way to building a 29-18 lead at the end of the quarter.

Henderson's deep 3 cut the deficit to single digits for the final time, 34-26, early in the second period.

Back-to-back 3s by Robinson upped the margin to 40-26 and the Wildcats gradually extended the lead to 54-34 at halftime.

Taking a behind-the-back pass from Kaden Key, Carter swished an eight-footer from the lane to give the Panthers a highlight-reel moment midway through the third frame. Otherwise, the quarter belonged to the Wildcats. Wossman led by as many as 31 at 72-41 and 74-43 before carrying an 80-52 advantage into the final frame.

Sterlington was never closer than the final margin in the fourth quarter.

Nick Traylor scored eight points in the first and second quarters en route to leading the Wildcats (28-6, 7-0) with 20 points. Robinson scored all 15 of his points on five first half 3-pointers, Austin also pitched in 15, Brandon Dennis had 12 on a pair of treys and Spinks came off the bench to tally 10 on 5-of-6 shooting. Rounding out the score sheet were Demeleus Williams with eight, Jay Jones with six, Pat Williams Jr. with three, Nick Lavender with two and Demond Walker with one.

Henderson gunned in 39 on six 3-pointers for the Panthers (19-9, 0-7). Carter was next with 11, followed by Reid Handy with 10, Key with nine, Mike Givens with five and Fred Hymes with two.

Handy and Key will be honored during Senior Night ceremonies when the Panthers host Union Parish on Friday night.

———

BOX SCORE

Wossman ........... 29 25 26 12—92

Sterlington ......... 18 16 18 24—76

WOSSMAN (28-6, 7-0) — Nick Traylor 20, Rayson Robinson 15, Devante Austin 15, Brandon Dennis 12, Lajarrion Spinks 10, Demeleus Williams 8, Jay Jones 6, Pat Williams Jr. 3, Nick Lavender 2, Demond Walker 1.

STERLINGTON (16-13, 4-3) — Kyle Henderson 39, Chance Carter 11, Reid Handy 10, Kaden Key 9, Mike Givens 5, Fred Hymes 2.

Three-point goals — Wossman 8 (Robinson 5, Dennis 2, Austin 1), Sterlington 10 (Henderson 6, Handy 2, Key 1, Givens 1). Total fouls — Wossman 20, Sterlington 18. Free throw shooting — Wossman 12-20, Sterlington 14-23. Fouled out — Carter. Technicals — none.