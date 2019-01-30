Wossman 68, Sterlington 57

Destiny Johnson scored six of her 21 points in the pivotal second quarter as the Wossman Lady Wildcats downed Sterlington 68-57 Tuesday night.

Johnson's long 2-point shot at the first quarter buzzer put the visitors ahead to stay, 15-13.

Wossman outscored the Lady Panthers 13-6 in the second quarter.

Leading 21-18, the Lady Wildcats closed out the half with a 7-1 spurt. Johnson set up Nakayla Martin down low, then drove for a layup. Michaela Waters interrupted the run with a free throw before Zaria Singleton's 3-pointer sent Wossman into the break with a 28-19 advantage.

Wossman carried a 49-38 cushion into the final frame.

Tackazia Baker's baseline jumper stretched the margin to 51-38, matching the Lady Wildcats' biggest lead.

Down 53-42, Sterlington made its final push.

Kaela Mullins set up Ashleigh Davis underneath and Waters hit consecutive 3-pointers to bring the Lady Panthers within 53-30 at the five-minute mark.

Roneisha Jones' spinning layup and two Waters free throws brought the score to 55-52 with 4:19 to play.

Scoring on its next three possessions, Wossman answered with a 7-0 run, with Roneisha Walker playing a role in all three baskets. Walker triggered the flurry with a three-point play off an inbounds pass, intercepted a pass on the defensive end to pave the way for Johnson's transition layup, then scored from down low to put the Lady Wildcats up 62-52 with 3:16 remaining.

Sterlington was never closer than eight the rest of the way.

Johnson was joined in double figures by Walker and Jones with 11 apiece for the Lady Wildcats (8-15, 4-3), who have won four of their last five. Mia Hamilton scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, Singleton added five, Baker four, and Martin, Divincia Cann and Tamiah Henderson three.

Sterlington (16-13, 4-3) dropped its fourth straight despite receiving 17 apiece from Waters and Mullins. Waters accounted for 10 points in the fourth quarter while Mullins scored all of her points in the second half. Davis was next with nine, followed by Bri Logan with six, Jayme Broadway and McKenzie Gray with three and Jayla Stewart with two.

Wossman and Sterlington split their two district matchups, with the road team winning both games.

Waters, Stewart and Mullins will take part in Senior Night activities as the Lady Panthers play their final home game against Union on Friday at 6 p.m.

———

BOX SCORE

Wossman .......... 13 6 19 19—57

Sterlington ........ 15 13 21 19—68

WOSSMAN (8-15, 4-3) — Destiny Johnson 21, Roneisha Walker 11, Roneisha Jones 11, Mia Hamilton 7, Zaria Singleton 5, Tackazia Baker 4, Nakayla Martin 3, Divincia Cann 3, Tamiah Henderson 3.

STERLINGTON (16-13, 4-3) — Michaela Waters 17, Kaela Mullins 17, Ashleigh Davis 9, Bri Logan 6, Jayme Broadway 3, McKenzie Gray 3, Jayla Stewart 2.

Three-point goals — Wossman 3 (Johnson, Singleton, Cann), Sterlington 3 (Waters 2, Davis 1). Total fouls — Wossman 26, Sterlington 18. Free throw shooting — Wossman 7-18, Sterlington 20-39. Fouled out — Stewart (2:03, 4th), Hamilton (1:49, 4th). Technicals — none.