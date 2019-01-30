Sterlington 49, Choudrant 47

CHOUDRANT — Kaden Key tossed in 17 points and Sterlington held off a second half Choudrant charge for a 49-47 road victory Monday night in non-conference play.

Kyle Henderson scored five points, including a 3-pointer, and Key pitched in four as the Panthers built a 15-9 first quarter lead.

Sterlington stretched its advantage to 29-16 at halftime behind two buckets from Key and 3-pointers from Henderson and Malachi Broadway.

Connor Batterton scored nine points in the third quarter, including a three-point play, to help the Aggies close within single digits 42-33 by the end of the third quarter.

Choudrant continued to cut into the lead in the fourth quarter, but Key made 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Key scored five of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers (19-8) snap a six-game losing streak. Rounding out the scoring were Henderson with 10, Chance Carter with six, Malachi Broadway with five, Mike Givens and L'Davion Hicks with four apiece, Fred Hymes with two and Reid Handy with one.

Landry Duke was high scorer for the Aggies (16-13) with 17 points — six in the fourth quarter. Batterton scored all 11 of his points in the second half, Chris Williams pitched in eight, Joseph Wiley seven and Tae Simmons and Hough Smith two apiece.

With Key converting 7-of-8 free throws, the Panthers shot 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) as a team. Choudrant also shot well from the stripe, making 12-of-17 (70.6 percent).