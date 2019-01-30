Choudrant 54, Sterlington 45

CHOUDRANT — Madi Joyner and Olivia Hennin teamed up for 32 points as the Choudrant Lady Aggies notched a 54-45 non-district victory over Sterlington on Monday night in Lincoln Parish.

Going on the attack early, the Lady Aggies broke out to an early 20-11 lead. Hennin scored nine points in the first quarter. Joyner was responsible for two of Choudrant's four 3-pointers in the opening frame, with Hennin and Kameron Aulds adding one each.

Joyner and Katie Wells connected from 3-point range in the second quarter as the Lady Aggies expanded their lead to 31-17 at halftime.

Sterlington outscored Choudrant 28-21 in the second half, closing within 43-32 at the end of the third quarter, but the damage had already been done.

Joyner tallied 17 points on four 3-pointers and Hennin tacked on 15. Kylee Portilloz was next with seven, Alexus Tate and Wiley had six apiece and Aulds three.

Kaela Mullins scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead the Lady Panthers (16-13) offensively. Jayla Stewart had nine, Ashleigh Davis six, Michaela Waters and Jayme Broadway four each, McKenzie Gray three and Bri Logan two.

Coached by former River Oaks Mustang Geoffrey Underwood, the Lady Aggies improved to 22-5.

Choudrant swept its two meetings with the Lady Panthers, including a 44-41 victory in the Ouachita Christian Tournament.