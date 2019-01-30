Carroll 57, Sterlington 35

Carroll jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead and cruised to a 57-35 District 2-3A victory over Sterlington at the Dog Pound on Friday, Jan. 25.

Deon'te Edwards scored six of his game-high 17 points and Terrell Moten and Henry Manning connected on 3-pointers to key the Bulldogs' fast start.

Sterlington narrowed the gap to 28-18 at halftime. Kyle Henderson scored seven points and Kaden Key five as the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 15-10 in the second quarter.

Edwards put up five points in the third quarter as Carroll upped its advantage to 39-27.

With Edwards tacking on five more points, the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 18-8 over the final eight minutes. Sterlington's Reid Handy connected on a pair of trifectas, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Edwards was joined in the Carroll scoring by Manning with 10, Randy Jones with nine, Craytonia Simmons with eight on a pair of 3s, Moten with seven and Ron Johnson with six.

Sterlington received 12 points from Henderson, nine from Key, six from Handy, four from Mike Givens, three from Fred Hymes and one from Malachi Broadway.

Carroll improved to 16-12 over and 5-1 in conference play while the Panthers dipped to 18-8, 0-6.