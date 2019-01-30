Carroll 54, Sterlington 30

In control from start to finish, Carroll cruised to a 54-30 homecourt victory over the Sterlington Lady Panthers on Friday.



Carroll outscored the Lady Panthers in every quarter.

Akyra Briggs scored five points in the first quarter on a field goal and a 3-pointer to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 9-5 lead.

Carroll increased the margin to 25-15 at halftime behind eight points from Love´ Young.

Kayla Wilson scored all eight of her points in the third quarter as Carroll opened up a commanding 38-21 bulge.

Bran'Terrica Johnson accounted for eight points on 6-of-6 free throw shooting to help the Lady Bulldogs outscore the Lady Panthers 16-9 in the fourth quarter.

Briggs and Johnson finished with 13 points apiece and Young contributed 12 to show the way for Carroll (13-15, 2-4), which avenged a 47-39 overtime loss to the Lady Panthers in the District 2-3A opener.

Michaela Waters was a bright spot offensively with 13 points for the Lady Panthers (16-12, 4-2), who were held to their second-lowest scoring output of the season. Wrapping up the scoring were Kaela Mullins with seven, Ashleigh Davis with six on a pair of 3-pointers, Jayla Stewart with three and McKenzie Gray with one.