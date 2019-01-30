Bastrop quarterback Quaterius "Dey Dey" Hawkins will begin his college football career at Jones County (Miss.) Junior College.

Despite receiving offers from multiple four-year schools, including McNeese State, ULM, Western Kentucky, Arkansas Pine Bluff and Southern, Hawkins chose to take the juco route.

"I feel like going to a junior college is my best option because it gives me the opportunity to gain some more experience, and move on to a bigger school," Hawkins said.

Once he decided on the juco plan, Hawkins narrowed his choices down to Jones, 2018 national champion East Mississippi and Snow (Utah).

"I chose Jones because it's a better fit for me," said Hawkins, who visited JCJC in Ellisville and EMCC in Scooba. "I like the Jones campus better and I grew a relationship with the coaches. I just felt more wanted at Jones."

Two of Hawkins' high school receivers, his cousin, Sir Quan Hawkins, and Calvert Johnson have committed to Snow.

"SirQuan and Calvert kept trying to get me to sign with Snow, but it's too far, and it would have been tough adjusting to the (cold) weather there," Hawkins said.

Jones, who had never taken a snap at quarterback until late in his freshman season, was thrown into the fire as a sophomore.

"I started out as a receiver and Christian (Smith) was the quarterback," Hawkins said. "We switched positions, and it worked out pretty good for both of us."

Predictably, Hawkins experienced some growing pains along the way.

"It was kind of hard at first. I could barely see over the line, and my arm strength wasn't good enough," Hawkins said of his sophomore season. "My first year, I wasn't big enough, fast enough or strong enough."

Hawkins eventually evolved into a two-time District 2-4A Offensive MVP while collecting honorable mention All-State honors as a junior and senior.

"My junior year, I improved as a passer and at reading coverages," Hawkins said.

As a senior, Hawkins helped the Rams to a 9-3 record and a Class 4A state quarterfinal appearance.

"My senior year, I ran the ball more, and got faster and stronger," Hawkins said.

Hawkins credits former Bastrop offensive coordinator and head coach Adrian Burnette and former quarterbacks coach Randall Mackey for his development.

"Coach AB was like a father figure to me," Hawkins said. "He treated me like one of his own kids. He treated us all the same way. Coach AB and coach Mackey taught me everything I know. Because of them, I know the spread offense inside and out."

Hawkins also played basketball for the Rams as a freshman and sophomore before focusing solely on football.

He plans to pursue a degree in engineering.

Hawkins says he will sign Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period.