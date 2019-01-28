Bastrop High product Quandarious Rhodes has accepted an invitation to join the Arkansas Baptist College football team.

Bastrop High lineman Quandarious Rhodes will continue his football career at Arkansas Baptist College.

Rhodes spent his first three years with the Rams as a defensive tackle before moving over to the offense at left guard as a senior. He was recruited by ABC as a defensive lineman.

"My true position is defensive tackle, but this year the team needed me on the offensive line because most of our linemen graduated," the 5-11, 285-pound Rhodes said.

Rhodes is looking forward to playing on the defensive side again.

"I'm excited about going to defense," Rhodes said. "I had fun playing offense and helping us score touchdowns, but making tackles is what I really like to do. I like being a bruiser."

Rhodes chose ABC over Hinds (Miss.) Community College. He also considered taking the prep school route.

Located in Little Rock, ABC is a four-year college, but its athletic teams compete as a junior college independent.

"Not everybody is willing to accept you when you have a low (ACT) score," Rhodes said. "Arkansas Baptist was willing to give me the opportunity to show what I can do in the classroom and on the football field. This is a chance for me to get my ACT and grades right so I can get into a bigger school."

ABC has provided Rhodes the opportunity he was looking for.

"Since I was in middle school, I have wanted to play college football," Rhodes said. "Hopefully, I can go on to a bigger school and then to the pros, but I'm taking it one step at a time."

Rhodes plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

"I have been interested in law enforcement since my freshman year," Rhodes. "I started talking to my history teacher, Mr. Shakur, about it. I really started researching it last year, and I think it would be a good field to go into."

Rhodes helped the Rams to a 9-3 record and a Class 4A semifinal appearance as a senior. Bastrop ended a string of three straight first round playoff exits.

"Our coaches did a good job," Rhodes said. "I was happy to see us get back to the quarterfinals after losing out in the first round. I'm glad we were able to make a run. It was a fun season."

BHS RECRUITING: Running back Kyrese Lawrence will join Rhodes at Arkansas Baptist.

Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins verbally committed to Jones County (Miss.) Junior College. Hawkins announced his decision on Twitter over the weekend.

Wide receivers Calvert Johnson and SirQuan Hawkins revealed their intentions to sign with Snow College, a Utah junior college, last week.