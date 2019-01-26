Vidalia 66, Beekman 33

Jaquan Wilson scored 10 of his 23 points in the first quarter as Vidalia evened its District 2-2A record with a 66-33 victory over Beekman on Friday night at Tarver Gym.

Scoring on six of their first eight possessions, the Vikings (10-13, 4-4) settled the matter early.

Three-pointers by Wilson and Roderick Ranson staked Vidalia to a 6-0 lead less in the opening minute.

Malachi Evans made the front end of a shooting foul to get Beekman on the board, but the Vikings countered with 11 straight points.

Ranson ignited the flurry with a steal and layup, Demikal McCoy added a pair of baskets from close range, and Wilson drove for a layup and completed a three-point play as the Vikings' lead ballooned to 17-1 less than four minutes in.

Vidalia held a 23-5 advantage as the quarter drew to a close.

Beekman closed the margin to 13, 35-22, on Javontae Chandler's 3-pointer, but Wilson answered with a 3 to send the Vikings into the break with a 38-22 cushion.

Wilson and Beekman's Keith Haynes traded buckets to start the second half, but the remainder of the quarter belonged to Vidalia. Three-pointers by Christian Page and Wilson sparked a 9-0 run as the Vikings sailed ahead 49-24, and stretched the distance to 60-27 at the end of the stanza.

Wilson, who hit four of the Vikings' six 3-pointers, was joined in double digits by McCoy with 17 and Brendan Smith with 10. Roderick Ranson had seven, Curtis Washington Jr. six and Page three.

Scoring for the Tigers (5-20, 0-8) were Xavier Hargraves and Raquan Mansfield with seven, Xavier Lewis with four, Joey Chain, Malachi Evans and Javontae Chandler with three, Haynes and Gavin Wolfe with two and Jaquinton Killian and Dakota Collins with one.

Beekman's next two are on the road — at Rayville on Tuesday and at Claiborne Christian on Thursday.

———

BOX SCORE

Vidalia ............ 23 15 22 6 —66

Beekman .......... 5 17 5 6—33

VIDALIA (10-13, 4-4) — Jaquan Wilson 23, Demikal McCoy 17, Brendan Smith 10, Roderick Ranson 7, Curtis Washington Jr. 6, Christian Page 3.

BEEKMAN (5-20, 0-8) — Xavier Hargraves 7, Raquan Mansfield 7, Xavier Lewis 4, Joey Chain 3, Malachi Evans 3, Javontae Chandler 3, Keith Haynes 2, Gavin Wolfe 2, Jaquinton Killian 1, Dakota Collins 1.

Three-point goals — Vidalia 6 (Wilson 4, Ranson 1, Page 1), Beekman 2 (Chain, Chandler). Total fouls — Vidalia 16, Beekman 4. Free throw shooting — Vidalia 2-3, Beekman 11-24. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.