Calvert "Big Body" Johnson has become the second Bastrop wide receiver to commit to play for the Badgers.

Snow College's wide receiver corps is starting to take on a familiar look in these parts. Bastrop High wide receiver Calvert "Big Body" Johnson has pledged to sign with the Utah community college on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Johnson becomes the second former Bastrop receiver to commit to the Badgers, joining 2017 senior SirQuan Hawkins.

Following the departure of running back Jaylen Wade, the NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Year, the Badgers are looking for more production from their passing game next season.

"Coach (Andrew) Mitchell told me they are trying to get their passing game right," Johnson said. "None of their receivers last year were over 6-0. They were all 5-8 and 5-10. I'm 6-2 and SirQuan is 6-1. Coach Mitchell wants to put us on the perimeter and get us the ball."

Mitchell, an All-America tackle for Snow's 2007 national runner-up team, spent the past two seasons as the Badgers' offensive coordinator prior to being promoted to head coach in December. He first spotted the Bastrop duo during a spring practice session as an assistant for Western Kentucky, and continued to keep in touch.

"I've known coach Mitchell since my sophomore year," Johnson said. "When he left Western Kentucky for Snow, he told us he was going to offer us."

Like Hawkins, Johnson has never visited the Ephraim, Utah campus.

"I don't know a lot about Snow, but coach Mitchell told us it was going to be cold out there," Johnson said.

Signing as a package deal is an unplanned bonus for Johnson and Hawkins.

"We weren't planning on going to same the school, but I'm glad it played out this way," Johnson said. "They are trying to get Dey Dey, too."

Bastrop quarterback Quaterius "Dey Dey" Hawkins (SirQuan's cousin) has multiple offers, but has yet to commit.

Snow (9-3) finished the 2018 season at No. 9 in the final NJCAA national rankings.

Johnson chose Snow over four-year offers from Arkansas Pine Bluff and East Texas Baptist.

"I think I need two more years to develop," Johnson said. "What I really want to do is go to Snow for one or two years, develop my all-around game, and go to a D-1 school."

Johnson was a three-year starter in football, helping the Rams reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals as a senior. He and Hawkins were also teammates for three years in basketball. Johnson added a third sport last season, competing in the sprints and hurdles for the track team.