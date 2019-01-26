Beekman 44, Vidalia 41 (OT)

Down 41-38 with 2:28 remaining in overtime, Beekman scored the final six points to pull out a 44-41 overtime victory over Vidalia on Friday night.

Beekman trailed virtually the entire evening, but was able to extend the game when Jesci Lord made the second end of a two-shot foul to even the score at 36 with 16.3 seconds remaining.

Vidalia regained the lead on Kaya Washington's layup off the overtime tip.

Beekman's Laila Williams and Vidalia's Jamya Smith then traded free throws, bringing the score to 39-37.

Three possessions later, Hannah Irby made the front end of a double bonus to draw the Lady Tigers within 39-38.

Shealsi Williams' driving six-footer put the visiting Lady Vikings back up by three, 41-38, with 2:28 to play.

Vidalia went scoreless on its final six possessions.

Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers began to chip away.

Lord's turnaround from the key made it a one-point game, 41-40, with 1:28 to play.

Both teams misfired on their next offensive trip before Kateland Fulmer intercepted an inbounds pass on the press, leading to Lord's game-tying free throw with under a minute to play.

Beekman then made a defensive stop as Tanner Spigner tracked down a loose ball in the lane off of a blocked shot.

Moments later, Laila Williams made the second end of a double bonus to give Beekman its first lead since early in the second quarter, 42-41, with 37.5 ticks on the clock.

With Beekman applying full court pressure, the Lady Vikings' next sequence ended with an errant pass out of bounds.

Vidalia soon forced a tie ball, but the possession arrow pointed in Beekman's favor.

Beekman patiently ran a few a seconds off the clock before Irby spotted a crease on the left side, drove for the layup and drew the foul. Irby was unable to convert the & 1, but the Lady Tigers were up 44-41 with just 15.6 seconds left.

After taking a timeout, the Lady Vikings' desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer ricocheted harmlessly off the glass.

Fulmer connected from the perimeter and sank a pair of free throws to give Beekman an early 4-0 lead.

Vidalia countered with an 8-0 run and carried a 10-8 lead into the second quarter.

Laila Williams' jumper from the top of the circle gave Beekman its final lead of regulation, 13-12, early in the second frame.

Two Angel Heckard layups and Shealsi Williams' driving six-footer put the Lady Vikings back in front 18-13. Shealsi Williams wrapped up the first half scoring with a pair of free throws to give Vidalia a 24-15 halftime cushion — the biggest point spread of the evening.

Beekman tied the game with a 9-0 spurt to start the second half.

Kasadee Armfield and Fulmer both made one-of-two free throws, Irby drained a corner 3, Armfield put back her own miss and Laila Williams drove for a layup to bring the Lady Tigers even at 24.

Hailey Williams and Lord traded buckets before Washington connected from the left wing to give Vidalia a 28-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Vidalia went ahead by as many as seven in the final quarter. Shealsi Williams' rebound bucket and Heckard's runner staked the Lady Vikings to a 35-28 advantage with 3:42 on the clock.

Buckets by Lord and Fulmer narrowed the gap to 35-32 with just over a minute to play.

Heckard converted the front end of and a one-and-one on Vidalia's next possession, but Beekman soon closed within 36-35 on Irby's deep 3 with 39.1 seconds left.

After the two sides exchanged turnovers, Vidalia missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Sent to the line with 16.3 seconds remaining, Lord sank the second end of a two-shot foul to force the four-minute extra session.

Fulmer scored six of her 12 points in the first half to top the Lady Tigers' (8-16, 5-4) scoring chart. Lord scored all 10 of her points in the second half, Laila Williams and Irby tallied nine apiece and Armfield pitched in four.

Heckard was high scorer for the Lady Vikings (4-16, 2-6) with 13 points — 10 in the first half. Smith added 11, Shealsi Williams eight, Washington seven and Hailey Williams two.

Notes: Beekman played its fourth straight game without junior point guard Gracie Wooden, who is out indefinitely with a back injury. ... Vidalia went into overtime for the first time all season while the Lady Tigers improved to 1-2 in extra time.

———

BOX SCORE

Vidalia ............. 10 ..14. 4 ...8.. 5—41

Beekman ........... 8 ...7..11..10..8—44

VIDALIA (4-16, 2-6) — Angel Heckard 13, Jamya Smith 11, Shealsi Williams 8, Kaya Washington 7, Hailey Williams 2.

BEEKMAN (8-16, 5-4) — Kateland Fulmer 12, Jesci Lord 10, Laila Williams 9, Hannah Irby 9, Kasadee Armfield 4.

Three-point goals — Vidalia 1 (Smith), Beekman 3 (Irby 2, Laila Williams 1). Total fouls — Vidalia 23, Beekman 13. Free throw shooting — Vidalia 7-17, Beekman 13-28. Fouled out — Ka'naya Lutcher Vidalia (5:51, 4th). Technicals — none.