High water continues to plague area anglers.

BLACK BAYOU — Nobody fishing; no report this week. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water continues to be quite high. No fishing in the river but flooded creeks with structure will produce some bass. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — The lake is high and rising. Before this week’s rains, some fair to good catches were made fishing 18 feet deep in 25 foot water at the edge of the channels on shad colored jigs and shiners. Fishing has been better around the Hog Pen area where there is less current. Bass have been fair fishing up the creeks along channel edges using creature baits, jigs and crawfish colored Rat-L-Traps. Anyone willing to fight the weather can catch catfish on cold worms off the banks. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368.9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — The weather has put a hex on crappie fishing in general. Just as they had begun gathering in deep water out from the dam, cold rains and wind kept most anglers away. However, some have caught a few at night around the lights with best fishing for crappie and catfish being below the spillway where the action has been better. Bass have been fair with a few caught in a tournament weighing just over 5 pounds on jigs and soft plastics. No report on stripers or bream. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927.2264.

CANEY LAKE — The crappie continue to be scattered out around the deep tops waiting for significant cold weather to move them to deep water out from the dam. Bass fishing has been best fishing the creek edges around submerged structure with Carolina-rigs, creature baits and crawfish colored crank baits. If the winds subside, bass along with yellow bass can be caught on jigging spoons fished near the bottom in deep water. No report on catfish or bream. For latest information contact Brown’s Landing at 259.6649, Hooks Marina at 249.2347, Terzia Tackle at 278.4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Crappie fishing has been slow to fair around the boat slips on jigs and shiners. Catfishing has been good on cut shad and chicken livers. No report on bass. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318.878.0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Due to high water, the lake continues to be closed to boats. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318.757.0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water level is falling somewhat but another rise is expected next week. No fishing to report. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318.467.2259.

LAKE BRUIN — No report. For latest information, call Colby or Seth at 318.766.0075.