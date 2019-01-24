When a Utah community college offered a chance to continue his football career, SirQuan Hawkins was quick to accept.

Bastrop High senior SirQuan Hawkins has never been to Snow College, but that didn't stop him from verbally committing to sign a football scholarship with the Utah community college.

A tall, rangy wide receiver, Hawkins says he will sign his NJCAA national letter of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Hawkins was a two-year starter at wide receiver and a three-year starting guard in basketball, earning All-District 2-4A honors in both sports during the 2017-18 school year. He was ineligible this season under the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's age limit rule.

Despite being inactive for his senior season, Hawkins attracted interest from several schools. Snow, however, was the first to offer. Hawkins was recruited by Snow offensive coordinator Andrew Mitchell. The two first met when Mitchell, then an assistant at Western Kentucky, attended a Bastrop High spring practice session two years ago. Mitchell kept in touch with Hawkins after accepting his current job.

"Coach Mitchell recruited me when he was at Western Kentucky," Hawkins said. "He called me one day and asked if I would come with him if he dropped down to junior college. I said, 'most definitely.'"

When Mitchell called with an offer, Hawkins never hesitated to accept.

"Coach Mitchell called me one night and offered me a scholarship, and I said, 'I'll take it," Hawkins said.

Though he knows little about the school, Hawkins has no reservations in regards to playing for the Badgers.

"I had never even heard about Snow until coach Mitchell went there, but I'm sure it's going to be a good experience," Hawkins said. "You have to start your life sooner or later. I'm thankful for the opportunity. I owe it all to God. This was nothing but His work."

Hawkins expects to be able to shake the rust off quickly.

"I've been running around this circle around my neighborhood, which is about a mile, and I go to Dotson Park and lift weights every day," Hawkins said. "I've stayed in shape. If I go in ready and focused, the layoff shouldn't be too big of a problem. I just have to go in with the mindset that I can do it. When you put God first, the sky is the limit."

Hawkins will be joined at Snow by wide receiver Calvert "Big Boby" Johnson, who confirmed his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday afternoon. Johnson and Hawkins were teammates in football and basketball for the Rams.

"I'm very happy that we are getting to go to Snow together," Hawkins said. "I know me and my boy are going to do some big things. I'm excited."