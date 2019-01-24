Richwood 74, Sterlington 59

Following up a season-high 73-point output against Madison on Friday night, the Sterlington Lady Panthers conceded a season-high 74 points Tuesday night.

Joi Reed dropped in 20 points to lead a balanced attack as Richwood handed Sterlington its first District 2-3A loss with a convincing 74-59 decision Tuesday night.

Sterlington got off to a strong start. With Kaela Mullins scoring 10 of her game-high 28 points, and Ashleigh Davis pitching in five and Jayla Stewart four, the Lady Panthers were up 21-14 after the first eight minutes.

Richwood, however, turned the table by dominating the middle quarters.

Reed hit a 3-pointer among her five points and Makayla Horne and Lashawn Lyons made two field goals apiece to help the Lady Rams outscore the Lady Panthers 15-2 in the second frame.

Leading 29-23 at halftime, Richwood did not let up in the third quarter. Reed bagged her third 3-pointer of the evening to finish the quarter with seven points and Lyons contributed a bucket and four free throws as the Lady Rams expanded their lead to 56-36.

Horne, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers, and Lyons tallied 12 points apiece to join Reed in double digits. Richwood (11-13, 2-3) also received nine points from Shantel Sidney and Makayla Walker, four from both Blanson and Taylor and two each from Willis and Makayla Gaydin.

Mullins was Sterlington's only double figures scorer. Stewart was next with eight, Davis and McKenzie Gray had seven each, with four from Michaela Waters, three from Jayme Broadway and two from Bri Logan.

Richwood made 11-of-18 free throws (61.1 percent). With Mullins converting 10-of-12 tries, the Lady Panthers shot a solid 16-of-23 (69.6 percent) from the stripe.

Sterlington (16-10, 4-1) continues conference play at Carroll on Friday at 6 p.m.



