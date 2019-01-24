Richwood 69, Sterlington 65

Richwood raced to a sizable first quarter lead and fought off Sterlington for a 69-65 District 2-3A victory Tuesday night at the Panthers' Den.

Receiving two baskets from Tyrese Epps, Roderick Hill and Michael Sherman, the Rams vaulted out to a 20-11 first quarter advantage.

Despite six points from Wesley Williams, the Panthers trimmed the deficit to 39-35 at the midway point. Kyle Henderson scored 10 points and Kaden Key, Chase Carter and Malachi Broadway added four apiece as the Panthers outscored the Rams 24-19 in the second period.

Kyle Henderson tossed in eight more points in the third quarter on a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws to bring the Panthers within 58-57.

Marquez Perkins polished off a three-point play and sank two more free throws as Richwood outscored the Panthers 11-8 down the stretch. Williams added two more baskets and Epps sank a pair of free throws to help the visitors put the game away. Richwood was clutch at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, making all five of its attempts. Kyle Henderson scored four points for the Panthers and Reid Handy dialed in a 3 to keep Sterlington within striking distance.

Williams led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-10 free throw shooting. Calvin Henderson and Epps joined Williams in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Richwood (10-16, 3-2) also received nine from Sherman, eight from Marquez Perkins, six from Hill, two each from DeJavion Mathis and Hosea Blanson and one from Jamauri McNeal.

Kyle Henderson made a trio of 3-pointers in a 27-point effort for the Panthers (18-7, 0-5). Rounding out the scoring summary were Key with 11, Mike Givens with six — all in the third quarter — Handy and Malachi Broadway with five apiece and L'Davion Hicks with two.

Both teams cashed in at the free throw line. Richwood made 19-of-25 (76 percent) while the Panthers were 20-of-27 (74.1 percent).

Sterlington opens the second half of district play at Carroll on Friday night before returning home for consecutive home games against Wossman (Jan. 29) and Union Parish (Feb. 1).

———

BOX SCORE

Richwood .......... 20 19 19 11—69

Sterlington ......... 11 24 22 8—65

RICHWOOD (10-16, 3-2) — Wesley Williams 20, Calvin Henderson 11, Tyrese Epps 10, Michael Sherman 9, Marquez Perkins 8, Roderick Hill 6, DeJavion Mathis 2, Hosea Blanson 2, Jamauri McNeal 1.

STERLINGTON (18-7, 0-5) — Kyle Henderson 27, Kaden Key 11, Chase Carter 9, Mike Givens 6, Reid Handy 5, Malachi Broadway 5, L'Davian Hicks 2.

Three-point goals — Richwood 2 (Epps, Sherman), Sterlington 5 (Henderson 3, Key 1, Handy 1). Total fouls — Richwood 23, Sterlington 18. Free throw shooting — Richwood 19-25, Sterlington 20-27. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.