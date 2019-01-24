St. Frederick (6-8-1) at Sterlington (15-2-3, 5-0), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Sterlington clinched a share of the District 2, Division IV girls soccer championship Wednesday night with an 8-0 mercy rule victory over Vidalia.

Coach Lori Bruscato's Lady Panthers (15-2-3, 5-0) can clinch their second straight district title Thursday night at home against St. Frederick (6-8-1, 3-1-1). Originally scheduled as a home game for the Lady Warriors, the 5:30 p.m. fixture has been moved to the dry Panther Field turf.

Maddie Lawhon scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Lady Panthers made short work of the overmatched Lady Vikings (0-8-1) on a frigid and windy Senior Night.

Lawhon played a part in all three goals as Sterlington jumped out to a 3-0 lead just eight minutes in. After driving home an unassisted shot in the third minute, Lawhon set up Emarie Adams, then collected her second goal off the helper from Emma Grace Brister.

Two minutes later, Brister was credited with her second assist as Allison Guerriero sent the Lady Panthers' fourth goal into the net.

Unassisted tallies by Lawhon and Shelby Moore pushed the lead to 6-0 in the 20th minute.

Assisted by Lawhon, Brister tacked on the seventh goal.

Shortly afterward, Mollie Sims booted home goal No. 8 to cap the Lady Panthers' seventh straight win.

Sterlington seniors Gray Grunsky, Abigail Raley and Lauren Wright were recognized during a brief ceremony following the game.

Taking a break from conference play on Friday, the Lady Panthers notched a 7-1 road triumph over Minden.

Goals by Emarie Adams, Mollie Sims and Guerriero staked the Lady Panthers to an early lead. Lawhon scored the fourth, sixth and seventh goals for the hat trick, with Brister knocking in the fifth goal.

Adams (2), Guerriero, Sarah Jane Sims, Madelyn Bozeman and Andie Forbes contributed assists.