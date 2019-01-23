Bastrop 47, Mangham 31

Outscoring Mangham 15-3 in the second quarter, Bastrop picked up a 47-31 non-conference victory Tuesday night at Sam's Place.

Bastrop held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cam Wilmore's runner gave the Dragons their final lead, 11-10. Nearly eight minutes would elapse off the clock by the time Mangham made its next field goal.

"We played great team defense against a good shooting team," Bastrop coach Theabury Odom said. "The second quarter was the difference. Hats off to our kids. Any time you hold a team to three points in a quarter, it's a great effort."

Datavion Hawkins' bucket from underneath and Jordan Rabun's transition layup off the Marquez Crowder assist put the Rams in front 14-11.

Donnell Washington made one-of-two free throws to bring the Dragons within two before the Rams rattled off 13 unanswered points.

Keyshawn Scott started the surge with two free throws, Hawkins drove for a layup, Rabun scorched a 3-pointer from the right side, Scott went in for a layup off of a beautiful spin move and Semaj Tennant put back his own rebound off of a missed dunk to give Bastrop a 25-12 halftime advantage.

Scott completed the run with the first basket of the third quarter as the lead swelled to 27-12.

Mangham (10-13) never closed within single digits the rest of the evening.

"Tonight, we got a lead, stayed in sync and were able to control the tempo," Odom said. "We played solid defense and limited them to one shot."

Rabun set up Tennant down low to wrap up the third quarter scoring with the Rams holding a 36-21 advantage.

Bastrop's lead peaked at 40-21 early in the fourth quarter on buckets by Hawkins and Rabun.

"We're a real young team," said Odom of the senior-less Rams. "I like the way they are maturing every game. They're learning from their mistakes. You're going to make mistakes, but you have to learn from them."

Rabun, Tennant and Hawkins all had 11 points as the Rams (5-16) avenged a 51-47 Delhi Tournament loss to the Dragons.

"Tonight, we had three guys in double figures," Odom said. "I thought the big men went strong to the basket, which is something we have been working on, and I thought our guard play was solid."

Rounding out the Rams' scoring summary were Scott with eight, Crowder with four and Laborious Washington with two.

Ladarious Robinson topped the Dragons' scoring list with 10 points on a trio of 3s. Kevin Harrison was next with six, followed by Washington with five, JT Smith and Wilmore with four apiece and Sadia Webb with two.

Bastrop gets back into District 2-4A play Friday night in Winnsboro vs. Franklin Parish.

———

BOX SCORE

Mangham ...... 9 3 9 10—31

Bastrop ........10 15 11 11—47

MANGHAM (9-13) — Ladarious Robinson 10, Kevin Harrison 6, Donnell Washington 5, J.T. Smith 4, Cam Wilmore 4, Sadia Webb 2.

BASTROP (5-6) — Jordan Rabun 11, Semaj Tennant 11, Datavion Hawkins 11, Keyshawn Scott 8, Marquez Crowder 4, Laborious Washington 2.

Three-point goals — Mangham 3 (Robinson), Bastrop 2 (Rabun, Hawkins). Total fouls — Mangham 14, Bastrop 8. Free throw shooting — Mangham 4-10, Bastrop 9-17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.