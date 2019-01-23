Mangham 51, Bastrop 36

Tiera Haynes exploded for 13 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Mangham fought back from a 7-point halftime deficit to defeat the Bastrop Lady Rams 51-36 Tuesday night.

Bastrop led most of the way until the visitors broke the game open with a 12-0 run early in the fourth quarter.

Up 29-28 at the end of three, Bastrop stretched the difference to three on Chyberia Wilson's turnaround from the lane to start the fourth quarter.

Bastrop missed a layup on its next possession before Haynes tied the game at 31 with a 3-pointer form the left wing.

The Lady Rams were unable to cross the midcourt line on their next two possessions with consecutive steals by Zykera Webb resulting in a three-point play and a pair of free throws.

Haynes then drained an open 3 from the left corner as the Lady Dragons' lead ballooned to 39-31.

Brodericka Hicks' bucket from close range off the bounce pass from Janiya Colvin and Haynes' layup stretched the advantage to 43-31 with just under four minutes to play.

Bastrop was able to reduce the deficit to single digits, 45-36, on Mia Hardin's basket from underneath with just under two minutes to play, but the game's final six points belonged to the Lady Dragons. Hicks started the spree with a breakaway layup and Haynes converted 4-of-6 free throws.

Despite the loss, Bastrop coach Theabury Odom saw some encouraging signs.

"I'm really proud of our girls," said Odom, who assumed the head coaching duties at the semester when budget cuts forced a mid-season coaching change. "We came in with a gameplan and they stuck with it, and played well against a quality opponent. It's a testament to the hard work they have been putting in the past two and a half weeks. The girls are committed and it really shows. They played hard. Eventually, we'll start getting some wins."

Trailing 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Rams were thinking upset after outscoring the Lady Dragons 10-1 in the second quarter.

Mia Hardin closed out the first half scoring with consecutive buckets as the Lady Rams opened up a 20-13 lead.

Hardin's putback to open the second half scoring gave Bastrop its biggest lead, 22-13.

Mangham began to make its way back into the game from there behind its full court press.

"We made some layups out of the press, but when they went man it took us two or three possessions to get where we were supposed to be," Odom said. "We had some pivotal turnovers and were never able to get the momentum back. Hats off to coach Dunn. He does a good job of mixing it up. They threw four or five different presses at us."

Odom was pleased with Bastrop's effort on the defensive end.

"I thought we defended the best we have all year," Odom said. "Mangham has some good outside shooters. They hit a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter, but overall, I thought we did a good job.

"Offensively, we are cutting down on our turnovers and making the right passes. I'm seeing the girls mature every game. I'm excited for them and the progress they are making. They are really improving on making in-game adjustments."

Hicks paced the Lady Dragons (19-5) with 19 points — seven in the fourth quarter. Held scoreless in the first half, Haynes turned it on in the second half for 16 points. Webb added nine, Colvin five and Raci Dallas two.

Hardin had a big game for the Lady Rams with 20 points.

"We did a good job of feeding the post," Odom said. "Mia made her baskets and we did a good job of getting the ball to her."

Bastrop (7-13) also received six from Cynthia Washington, four from Wilson and two each from Martianna Johnson, Tiffany Washington and Destiny Cephas.

Returning to District 2-4A play Friday night, the Lady Rams visit Franklin Parish for a 6 p.m. start.

BOX SCORE

Mangham .......... 12 1 15 23—51

Bastrop .............. 10 10 9 7—36

MANGHAM (19-5) — Brodericka Hicks 19, Tiera Haynes 16, Zykera Webb 9, Janiya Colvin 5, Raci Dallas 2.

BASTROP (7-13) — Mia Hardin 20, Cynthia Washington 6, Chyberia Wilson 4, Martianna Johnson 2, Tiffany Washington 2, Destiny Cephas 2.

Three-point goals — Mangham 2 (Haynes), Bastrop 0. Total fouls — Mangham 6, Bastrop 15. Free throw shooting — Mangham 13-17, Bastrop 4-7. Fouled out — none. Technical — Cephas.