Willie D. Parker reflects on his football playing days at Morehouse High School, Arkansas AM&N and the Houston Oilers as well as a 33-year stint with the Bastrop Police Department.

Willie David Parker says he could write four books on his fascinating life, which has taken him from Mer Rouge to the NFL and back to Morehouse Parish.

"I could write one for high school, one for college, one for the pros and one for my time as a policeman," Parker said.

Parker recently added another chapter to his football career when he was inducted into the Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical & Normal College /University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Letter "A" Club Hall of Fame. Joining Parker in the six-member class were Clarence Collins (track and field), John Eaves Sr. (tennis), Donald Evans (football), Willie Roberts (football and baseball) and honorary inductee Carl Whimper, the school's former sports information director.

A four-part look at Parker's athletic and professional career:

High School

Growing up in Mer Rouge, Parker crossed paths with another future Morehouse Parish great. Lou Brock retired as Major League Baseball's all-time stolen base king on his way to earning a spot in the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Brock, who resided in Collinston, attended Union High School in Mer Rouge and went on to play for Southern University.

Parker's athletic career began to take off at Morehouse High School where he blossomed into a mammoth 6-3, 295-pounder. (Keep in mind that 300-pounders were rare in the early 1960s).

Extremely mobile for his size, Parker was a four-sport star at Morehouse in football, baseball, basketball and track. He was part of the Tigers' legendary run which included state championships in football, basketball and baseball.

A two-way tackle, capped his high school football career by being named MVP of the 1963 LISLO High School All-Star Classic at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Parker is one of several former Morehouse stalwarts from that era who went on to play professionally, joining an impressive list which includes Bob Brown, Bob "Butterbean" Love and Lucious Jackson.

Brown signed with UAPB and helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowls I and II. His 11-year NFL career was highlighted by a Pro Bowl appearance in 1972.

Love spent nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls during a distinguished 13-year NBA career. A three-time NBA All-Star, Love is the second-leading scorer in Bulls' history, ranking behind only Michael Jordan.

Jackson spent his entire nine-year NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers where he was chosen to play in the NBA All-Star Game as a rookie in 1964.

College

Inserted into the stating lineup at defensive tackle as a true freshman, Parker made an immediate impact at what was then Arkansas AM&N.

"Monk Williams and myself were the only ones that played as freshmen," Parker recalled. "Everybody else in our class was redshirted. Monk was a running back. The first time he touched the ball, he went 85 yards."

Parker teamed with L.C. Greenwood to form a fearsome front four for the Golden Lions. An original member of the famed Steel Curtain, one of the best defensive lines in NFL history, Greenwood helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowl titles while being selected to the Pro Bowl five times during a stellar 18-year pro career.

Among Parker's fondest college memories is splitting four games with Grambling, the Southwestern Athletic Conference's traditional power.

"Whipping Grambling is my favorite memory from college," Parker said, directing a playful look toward his wife and Grambling alumnus Dorothy P. Parker. "We beat them twice and they beat us twice. Man, they had some good teams back then."

Parker wasn't just big and fast, he was also fierce. One of his former college teammates recently reminded him of an unfortunate encounter with a Parker elbow during practice.

"I was talking to Boogie Lee Bryant at the induction ceremony," Parker said. "I don't remember it, but he says I knocked his teeth out. You could elbow back them."

As a senior, Parker was recognized as the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Year following the 1966 season. A couple of months later, he received a call from the Dallas Cowboys.

"It was big to be drafted in the third round back then, but it wasn't the kind of money they make now," Parker said. "It was thousands — maybe hundreds — in those days. Now they're millionaires."

Parker's signing bonus did include his first car, a 1967 Dodger Charger.

"It had two four-barrel carburetors, and 165 (mph) on the speedometer. Most cars back then only went to 120 on the speedometer," Parker said. "Guess how much gas cost back then — 17 cents a gallon."

There was only one problem with the glistening, new ride.

"I didn't know how to drive," Parker laughed.

In stepped Henry Cotton, Parker's high school classmate and current mayor of Bastrop.

"Coach (Vanette) Johnson kept my car for me until I learned how to drive," Parker said. "Henry Cotton, who was going to UAPB at the time, taught me how to drive. I talked about that during my induction speech."

Parker, who majored in math, was among the top 10 students in his graduating class.

Pros

Shortly after being drafted by the Cowboys, Parker was among four players dealt to the Houston Oilers in exchange for the right to sign Ralph Neely.

Upon reporting to the Oilers, Parker quickly developed a friendship with Ernie Ladd, who went on to professional wrestling fame after retiring from football.

"Ernie Ladd was my best friend," Parker said. "He used to come over to my house and play dominos when he would pass through Bastrop on his way to a wrestling match. His wife taught me how to cook gumbo.

"Ernie was a big man. He was 6-9 or 6-10 when we were with the Oilers. He used to come to my house and eat up all my food."

Parker says Ladd was as a character inside and outside of the squared circle.

"I was 6-3, 299 pounds when I went to the Oilers," Parker said. "The coaches didn't want you above 300 pounds. Back then, 270 pounds was big. Nowadays, they come in at 6-8, 340 or 350. Guys are so big they can't bend over to tie their shoe. As soon as I reported to the Oilers, the coaches wanted me to lose weight. When Ernie Ladd found out they wanted me to lose weight, he started calling me 'Fats Parker.'"

Ironically, Parker turned out to be his new best friend's replacement.

"The Oilers replaced Ernie Ladd with me about five months later, and traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs," Parker said.

Besides playing defensive tackle, Parker was on special teams.

"I was a speedster for a tackle, so they put me on the kickoff return and kickoff coverage teams," Parker said. "Can you imagine a 300-pounder running down the field on special teams today?"

As a rookie in 1967, Parker was chosen to play in the East-West All-Star Game, the forerunner of the Pro Bowl after helping the Oilers reach the American Football League championship game where they lost to the Oakland Raiders. (The AFL merged with the NFL in 1966, with the league champion advancing to the Super Bowl. Prior to 1970, teams from the two leagues did not play one another during the regular season).

"I almost played in the second Super Bowl, but that was the closest I ever came," Parker said.

Even today, size 15 shoes are difficult to find. When he returned to Bastrop during the offseason, Parker would stock up on sneakers.

"They only had Converse back in the day," Parker said. "I would go to Moeller's — the motorcycle shop — because that was the only place I could find a good pair of shoes. You could find what I called firecrackers, but they would tear up the first time you played basketball in them."

The NFL was borderline barbaricduringParker's four-year career.

"Crackbacks, chop blocks and slapping people upside the head was all legal then," Parker said. "You can't do any of that stuff now."

Parker recalls one particularly brutal practice with the Oilers.

"Coach (Wally) Lemm got mad one day in practice, and yelled, 'Can't anybody block Parker?' We're going to run this play until we get it right,'" Parker said. "We must have ran it 75 times. Everybody was so tired, and it was so hot.

"After that, he said, 'I want y'all to run around the field for as long as I say.' People were blacking out. I was the last one out there. He finally said, 'Parker, get your crazy a-- off the field!'

"When I went back to the locker room, I got on the scales and had lost 20 pounds. I felt like I was about to collapse, so they rushed me to the emergency room. The people at the hospital told me, 'Your coach almost killed you.'"

Playing in the NFL came with a long-term price.

"Some days I'm sharp as a tack. Other days, my memory isn't so good," Parker said.

Parker is part of the NFLPA's lawsuit against the NFL involving concussions. He has made multiple trips to Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans for testing purposes.

"Now they have concussion protocol," Parker said. "You can't touch the head now. The center on extra points was especially vulnerable when I played. I used to take a running start and unload on the center on extra points."

Parker closed out his career with the Houston Texans/Shreveport Steamer of the World Football League.

Police Officer

Upon retiring from football, Parker returned to Bastrop where he spent 33 years on the city police force. Starting out on patrol in 1977, he retired as a Captain in 2010. He later worked for the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Department and as an assistant to Mayor Cotton.

Though he stuck it out for 33 years, Parker quickly discovered that being a police officer wasn't for everybody.

"Police have to do everything, including help the undertaker move the (dead) body," Parker said. "The first thing you have to do is determine if the person is actually dead. Then you have to determine whether it's a homicide or a natural death. If something doesn't look right, you call a detective. If it's a natural death, you have to call the funeral home. Sometimes the person may have have been dead four, five or six days — maybe longer — but you still have to investigate it because it's your job. Being a policeman is rough."

Parker says one of the biggest challenges a police officer faces is maintaining their composure. Regardless of the situation, it is imperative for a police officer to be the calming influence.

"You might go from working a fight where you have to restrain somebody to working a domestic husband/wife dispute. You have to keep your adrenaline in check," Parker said. "As a policeman, when you get to someone who's dying, you have to do everything you can to save them. Seeing people die is unreal. It's not a good thing to look at."

Parker says the law enforcement field wasn't the right career choice for him.

"I didn't look into it like I should have," Parker said. "On one of my trips to Tulane, they asked me if I would play football if I could go back and do it all over again. I said, yes, because I loved it. But if I had a chance to go back and be a policeman again, I wouldn't do it."

Still, Parker says he gave his best as a police officer.

"I was a good police officer, so they tell me," Parker said. "I wasn't there to harass, I was there to help."

Parker currently operates his own business, the BP Security Company.

Personal

Willie D. and Dorothy P. Parker are the parents of three children — Tony Parker of Tyler, Texas; Alisa Parker Johnson of Monroe; and Shea Parker of Bastrop.

He is a former president of the Kiwanis Achievers Club, a member of Club 21 and a deacon at Galilee Baptist Church.