Madison 73, Sterlington 68 (2 OT)

Stringing together a game-breaking 6-0 run, Madison escaped the Panthers' Den with a 73-68 triumph in a gripping double overtime clash Friday night at the Panthers' Den.

Kyle Henderson's driving layup in the waning seconds of the first overtime squared the score at 64 and forced a second four-minute extra session.

Sterlington, which came tantalizingly close to its first-ever District 2-3A victory, controlled the opening tip only to have a layup rim out.

Taking a pass from Ryan Jackson on the cut, Deondre Palmer converted a layup to put the Jaguars up 66-64.

Kaden Key then cashed in on both ends of a double bonus to bring the Panthers even at 66.

Things went awry for the home side from there.

Jackson's turn-around 12-footer put the Jaguars ahead to stay, 68-66, with 2:47 remaining.

Sterlington's next possession ended in a tie ball with the arrow pointing Madison's way.

Seconds later, Kendarrius White drove the left baseline to give the Jaguars a 70-66 lead.

Sterlington's next two offensive turns ended with single shots — a missed contested layup and a forced 3-pointer.

Back on the side of the floor, Calvin Henton buried both ends of a double bonus as Madison's lead grew to 72-66.

Twelve seconds later, Mike Givens kept the Panthers' fading hopes alive by acing both tries on a double bonus.

Both teams missed two free shots on their ensuing sequences before Henton made one-of-two with 29 seconds remaining to wrap up the scoring.

Sterlington (18-6, 0-4) dropped to 0-14 since moving up to the 3A classification last season despite putting up a hellacious fight in front of its home fans.

"Any time a game goes into overtime, one play that goes the other way could have an impact on the outcome," Sterlington coach Cory Emerson said. "I'm proud of our guys for not giving up."

To put a positive spin on the proceedings, the Panthers made the Jaguars earn the W. The next step is to

compete on a consistent basis.

"In this district, you are going to play a high-caliber opponent every night, and I believe that includes us, as well," Emerson said. "I believe Wossman is a little above everybody else, but after that we are all pretty evenly-matched. I believe on a given night, anybody can beat anybody."

Two 3-pointers from White staked the Jaguars to a 15-8 first quarter lead.

With Henderson heating up for seven of his 38 points and Key splashing home a trey, the Panthers narrowed the deficit to 26-23 at the interval.

Bolstered by a 10-0 run over the final two minutes, Sterlington outscored the Jaguars 22-12 in the third period. Henderson fired in 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, Chance Carter made two free throws and Henderson capped a 12-point quarter with a layup off of a steal.

Sterlington's lead quickly evaporated. Fueled by a pair Quindarrius Buckley transition baskets, the Jaguars drew even at 45.

Henderson restored the Panthers' six-point lead, scoring every point during a 7-1 burst. He was 5-of-5 from the free throw line during the span as Sterlington moved ahead 52-46 with 4:50 to play in regulation.

Emerson realized the lead was precarious.

"When you are playing a team of Madison's caliber, no lead is safe until the clock hits triple zeroes," Emerson said. "They play extremely hard and don't stop until the game is over."

Madison regained the upper hand, 55-54, on White's perimeter jumper with 1:52 left. Henton hit two free throws on the Jaguars' next possession to make it a three-point game.

Henderson, who was perfect on nine fourth quarter free throws, made both ends of a one-and-one to bring the Panthers within 57-56 at 1:41.

Both teams came up empty on their next two offensive trips before Jackson made the front side of a two-shot foul, bringing the score to 58-56 with 32 seconds remaining.

Madison maintained control of the ball after Jackson missed the second attempt, only to miss a layup. Finishing in transition, Givens tied the game at 64 with 9.6 seconds left in regulation.

Following a Madison turnover, the Panthers missed two hurried shots, sending the game into overtime.

Sterlington never led in either of the overtime sessions.

Madison appeared to have the game in hand in the first OT after Henton went to the floor in a scramble for a loose ball and tapped it to Jackson for an open layup. Jackson's basket put the Jags up 64-60 with 41.3 seconds to play.

Carter's driving layup gave the Panthers renewed hope 10 seconds later.

Sterlington went back on the offensive when a long pass glided out of bounds with 22.5 on the clock.

Henderson's driving layup with three seconds remaining tied the game at 64 and forced an additional overtime.

"We had a few too many turnovers in the overtime periods and gave up too many offensive rebounds over the course of the game," Emerson said. "(Rebounding) is our weakness because of our lack of size. Still, we have to do a better job of blocking out and coming up with those balls."

Spearheaded by Palmer's 18-point effort, the Jaguars (16-7, 2-2) placed five scorers in double figures. Jackson (15), Buckley (14), Henton (10), White (10), Dequarrius Brown (4) and Janarrion Brown (2) rounded out the scoring.

Henderson's 38-point outburst featured four 3s and 16-of-17 free throw shooting. Sterlington also received 11 from Key, eight from Givens, six from Reid Handy and five from Carter.

Sterlington closes out a two-game homestand against Richwood on Tuesday night.

———

Madison .............. 15 11 13 19 6 9—73

Sterlington ............ 8 15 22 13 6 4—68

MADISON (16-7, 2-2) — Deondre Palmer 18, Ryan Jackson 15, Quindarrius Buckley 14, Calvin Henton 10, Kendarrius White 10, Dequarrius Brown 4, Janarrion Brown 2.

STERLINGTON (18-6, 0-4) — Kyle Henderson 38, Kaden Key 11, Mike Givens 8, Reid Handy 6, Chance Carter 5.

Three-point goals — Madison 3 (White 2, Buckley 1), Sterlington 6 (Henderson 4, Key 2). Total fouls — Madison 22, Sterlington 21. Free throw shooting — Madison 10-19, Sterlington 28-35. Fouled out — Malachi Broadway, Sterlington (1:14, 2nd OT), White (1:02, 2nd OT), Key (0:29, 2nd OT). Technicals — none.