High water continues to hinder anglers throughout northeast Louisiana.

BLACK BAYOU — No report this week. Contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707 for latest information.

OUACHITA RIVER — The water continues to be quite high. No fishing reports this week. For latest information, contact the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE D’ARBONNE — The lake continues to be quite high with current and off-colored water. However, some crappie have been caught on shiners and jigs around Highway 2 bridge and Highway 33 bridge. Some bass have been caught around the edge of the grass on jigs, soft plastics and crank baits. Catfish can be caught fishing cold worms off the banks. For latest reports, call Anderson’s Sport Center at 368.9669 or Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE CLAIBORNE — Although some scattered catches of crappie have been made in deep water out from the dam, with this weekend’s cold front, fishing should be better as shad followed by crappie will head for the depths. Shiners or jigs should begin producing some good catches. With water flowing over the spillway, crappie are biting below the dam on shiners or jigs. Bass have been fair on lizards with a few in the 3-4 pound range reported. Catfish and stripers are slow. For latest information, call Tim Loftin at Kel’s Cove at 927.2264.

CANEY LAKE — Crappie fishing has been fair in deep water out from the dam. After this weekend’s cold front, fishing should improve. Some bass have been caught in the middle of the sloughs and creeks on crank baits, spinners and jigs. Bass along with yellow bass can be caught on jigging spoons fished near the bottom in deep water. No report on catfish or bream. For latest information contact Brown’s Landing at 259.6649, Hooks Marina at 249.2347, Terzia Tackle at 278.4498 or the Honey Hole Tackle Shop at 323.8707.

LAKE POVERTY POINT — Crappie fishing has been slow this week. Some catfish are being caught with no report on bass. For latest reports, call Poverty Point Marina at 318.878.0101.

LAKE ST. JOHN — Due to high water, the lake is closed to boats. However, a few catfish and crappie have been caught off the piers. For information, call Ken Mahoney at (318.757.0013).

LAKE YUCATAN — The water level is 4 feet deep in the parking lot. No fishing this week. For information, call Surplus City Landing at 318.467.2259.

LAKE BRUIN — Surprisingly, a few bream have been caught on red wigglers. Crappie are slow to fair in deep water. Some bass were caught between the piers and first trees on trick worms, jigs and crank bait. For latest information, call Colby or Seth at 318.766.0075.