Talkin' Outdoors

When I was growing up, the only bald eagles I saw were in photos in magazines. It wasn’t because I was leading a sheltered life, the reason was there were no eagles to be seen in my part of the world.

A recent video I watched about bald eagles making a return to our state put me in an eagle frame of mind again as I recalled a visit I had a few years ago with Kelby Ouchley, retired biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“When we were kids,” Ouchley told me, “there were no resident eagles in Louisiana except along the coast.”

In the video I watched last week, the report was there are several hundred active bald eagle nests in south Louisiana whereas a couple of decades ago, there were only seven.

“Today,” Ouchley said, “sightings of bald eagles in northern Louisiana are fairly common. We now have birds migrating from the north for the winter as well as resident birds that are doing quite well now.”

I contacted Ouchley to confirm something that has significantly piqued my interest, especially over the past couple of years. I haven’t been out looking for bald eagles but in my normal everyday traveling around north Louisiana, I’ve seen several.

A couple of years ago, I was returning home from my daily walk at Lincoln Parish Park and was about to pull into my driveway when I saw three big birds that had flown over my house and were winging their way north over the road.

Something about their steady undulating flight pattern let me know I wasn’t looking at three buzzards. They were too large to be hawks and I suspected I was looking at bald eagles. Fortunately, I had my camera with me and snapped a couple of shots. When downloaded, the white heads and tails on two of the birds confirmed my suspicion.

Fast forward to another encounter with eagles when I got a call from James Ramsaur, manager of Lincoln Parish Park, suggesting that I hurry out to the park to see a bird. Grabbing my camera, I arrived to see the remains of one of the park’s resident ducks on the lake dam and sitting in a tree nearby was a bald eagle.

Later that same year, I was visiting Vic and Carla Johnston just south of Ruston. Turning down a lane leading to their home, I passed a pond and there sat a bald eagle in a tree over-looking the pond. Carla Johnston is an avid photographer and I suggested she check to see if the eagle was still there. It was and she got several photos.

Soon after the sighting, Carla texted me to report there were two bald eagles at the pond and later, one showed up at the pond in front of their house and she has seen the bird several times since.

Wait; there’s more. A friend was driving down Hwy 167 just south of Ruston when he almost collided with a bald eagle that was feeding on a road-killed animal.

So, what is going on with bald eagles around north Louisiana? Ouchley offered some information that shed light on the return of these strikingly beautiful birds.

“Historically, northern Louisiana with our lakes and streams was eagle habitat and they were common. Then in the 1960s, the introduction of DDT and its derivatives created problems with predator birds like eagles. These chemicals that washed into lakes and streams became manifested in the fish population and fish are the main diet of eagles.

“The consumption of DDT-laden fish caused the egg shells of the eagles to become thin and brittle and the weight of nesting birds broke the fragile shells,” said Ouchley.

“Now that DDT has been banned, bald eagles are making a strong comeback. They’re nesting and reproducing in our part of the world.

“The return of the bald eagle,” Ouchley added, ‘is one of conservation’s most impressive success stories.”