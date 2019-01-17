Sterlington 51, Union 37

FARMERVILLE — Kaela Mullins and Michaela Waters teamed up for 32 points Tuesday night in Sterlington's 51-37 road conquest of Union Parish.

With the victory, the Lady Panthers (15-9, 3-0) moved into sole possession of first place in District 2-3A.

Waters hit six points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers went ahead 14-13.

Picking up where she left off, Waters added eight more in the second frame on two free throws, a three-point play and a 3-point basket. Mullins also stroked a 3 as Sterlington expanded the difference to 31-20 at the midway point.

Ashleigh Davis popped a pair of 3s in the third quarter to help Sterlington maintain an 11-point lead, 42-31.

Mullins collected four more points and Jayla Stewart added a three-point play as Sterlington outscored the Lady Farmers 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

Shooting 7-of-10 from the free throw line, Mullins paced the Lady Panthers' scoring production with 18 points, followed by Waters with 14, Davis with eight, Bri Logan and McKenzie Gray with four and Jayla Stewart with three.

Scoring for Union (11-10, 1-2) were Ericka Gatson with 19, Makayla Ferguson with 10, Shaniya Thomas with six and Janiya Paschal with two.

Sterlington's next two are at home vs. Madison Parish on Friday night and Richwood on Tuesday. Both games get underway at 6 p.m.

———

BOX SCORE

STERLINGTON

Sterlington ....... 14 17 11 9—51

Union Parish .... 13 .. 7 11 6—37

STERLINGTON (15-9, 3-0) — Jayme Broadway 18, Michaela Waters 14, Ashleigh Davis 8, Bri Logan 4, McKenzie Gray 4, Jayla Stewart 3.

UNION PARISH (11-10, 1-2) — Ericka Gatson 19, Makayla Ferguson 10, Shaniya Thomas 6, Janiya Paschal 2.

Three-point goals — Sterlington 5 (Waters 2, Davis 2, Mullins 1), Union Parish 1 (Ferguson). Total fouls — Sterlington 11, Union Parish 15. Free throw shooting — Sterlington 12-20, Union 4-11. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.