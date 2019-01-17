West Monroe at Sterlington, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

In a fixture with major Parish Cup implications, Sterlington takes on West Monroe, Thursday evening. Starting time is 5:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium with a junior varsity tilt to follow.

"These kids have worked hard and done a great job," Sterlington coach Kyle Keyes said. "It's a big game as far as the Parish Cup. I would like to encourage the fans come out and support us."

Sterlington and West Monroe played to a scoreless draw in the St. Frederick Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Sterlington improved to 10-2-4 (5-0 in District 2, Division IV) with consecutive road shutouts over Delta Charter on Thursday, Jan. 10 and Rapides on Tuesday night.

Matthew Husser worked the game in net in the Panthers' 2-0 victory over Delta Charter.

Ty Dycus staked the Panthers to a 1-0 first half lead on a header with Blake Stevens striking the clincher in the second half.

Oren Keller, Connor White, Blake Stevens and Cooper Reese tapped home single goals and the Panthers benefited from an own goal against Rapides.

Dycus turned in a shutout as the fill-in goalie for the injured Husser, who is listed as questionable for the West Monroe game.

Sterlington has yielded only three goals through the past eight games thanks to the stellar play of starters Sam Gilbert, Connor White, Austin Booth and Fox Bryan, along with reservers Jonah Mulhern and Connor Bowlin.

"We put a lot of emphasis on the back line during the offseason," Keyes said. "Those four guys are getting better and better with every game. It's good to see them growing as a team on the back line."

Sterlington's only losses have come at the hands of Division II foes Ruston (2-0) and Live Oak (1-0).

"I have always said if you put yourself in position to succeed, you always have a chance," Keyes said. "I think our guys have done an exceptional job of that. We actually could have pulled out wins in both of our losses. Honestly, if we would have played it right, I feel like we could be undefeated, and I think my players would agree with me."

Sterlington will play its Senior Night game against Vidalia on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. before visiting St. Frederick for the regular season finale on Monday, Jan. 28. Monday's fixture, which will likely determine the district championship, will also count toward the Parish Cup.